High school baseball: Bulldogs fend off RedHawks' scoring threats to sweep doubleheader

South Albany High continued to put the pressure on one inning after another, but each time West Albany found a way to close the door with no damage done.

The RedHawks, behind solid pitching from Gaje Nicholson, made a game of it in Friday’s nightcap after falling behind early in a 12-2 loss in the doubleheader opener at Memorial Stadium.

But the Bulldogs wouldn’t give an inch once South got runners in scoring position in six of seven innings, holding on for a 3-0 win in Mid-Willamette Conference play.

The RedHawks (2-14, 0-6) put together their biggest threat in the sixth, loading the bases with no outs when West’s Michael Cale hit two batters then threw high to first on Kaden Younger’s sacrifice bunt attempt.

Cale came back to strike out the next two batters before giving way to Logan Kirkpatrick to face Tyler Seiber, South’s top hitter. Seiber popped up Kirkpatrick’s first pitch, and Bulldog catcher Camden Cyrus made a running, diving catch behind the plate to retire the side.

“I think a lot of our confidence comes from plays that we make,” said Cale, whose two-out, two-run double to right field provided the game’s first scores.

West (9-4, 4-0) scored again in the sixth on Kirkpatrick’s RBI single to left, which followed Drew Rice being hit by a two-out Nicholson pitch and Joel Fief reaching on an infield hit.

Consecutive two-out singles by Colin Cordle and Kyle Gerger in the bottom of the seventh had South, the designated home team in the second game, again challenging to make some noise. But Kirkpatrick drew a Brayden Newport grounder to end it.

“Our guys have really played solid defensively all year. We’ve been some pretty tough spots and our defense has come up huge. A team like South, you’ve got to be able to do that,” said West coach Marty Johnston. “I think they’re starting to trust their defense a lot, and in those situations having some strong leaders out there, even with some young guys in the field, there’s not a sense of panic.”

South coach Brad Kidd said he was pleased with his team’s mindset and competitiveness in the second game. Sometimes in a doubleheader, you don’t know what you’ll get if the opener provides a negative outcome.

“Our kids came out and competed well. Competing with them well in game 2 shows what we can do and hopefully we can keep working our way and progressing toward that spot,” Kidd said. “We’ve definitely seen moments of what we can do this year, and them some moments where we don’t bring that same energy and competitiveness. We’re continuing to get better and more competitive every day.”

West starting pitcher Marcus Allen went 3⅔ innings. He struck out three while allowing one hits and two walks and hit a batter. Cale got six defensive outs on the mound, giving up one hit and a walk with two hit batters and five strikeouts.

Nicholson allowed six hits and a walk with three hit batters and seven strikeouts. Seiber pitched the seventh. He loaded the bases on three hits, including Cale’s second double, but got a ground ball end it.

“Gaje threw really well. He was really locked in, good tempo on the mound,” Kidd said of Nicholson. “He was facing a really good lineup of West Albany hitters and I thought he competed well, did his job, had a few big strikeouts, got out of some big situations. We played pretty decent defense behind him, so I think he felt comfortable and competed well for us.”

Seiber had four of his team's nine total hits on the day.

West Albany 12, South Albany 2 (6)

Bryce Bowers was 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Bulldogs’ 18-hit attack.

Cyrus, Cale, Allen, Kirkpatrick, Nate Marshall and Evan Bliss each had two hits for West, which erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the first, two in the second and six more in the fourth.

South scored one in the fifth to momentarily avoid an early ending due to the 10-run rule. But a Bowers two-out single to right field in the sixth scored Cyrus, who had doubled to right with one out, to finish the game.

Marshall, the Bulldogs’ starting pitcher, allowed two hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 3⅔ innings. In relief, Bliss gave up two hits and two walks in 2⅓ innings.

It was the fifth time in six games that West had scored in double digits.

“We hit a lot. I think just practicing live hands … we’ve got a couple coaches that are pretty good at throwing (batting practice),” Cale said. “It’s the coaching getting us prepared for hitting all kinds of different pitching.”

Johnston, is in his first year as head coach after 18 seasons as an assistant under former Bulldogs coach Don Lien, now West’s athletic director. He said the players’ familiarity with him and few changes in the program made for a smooth transition. Pitching coach Shawn Stinson has been at the school for more than 20 years.

“Donny build a solid program, from the kids all the way up, and it’s really worked for us,” Johnston said. “Stepping into that, I think it was comforting to the kids knowing that the process didn’t change. The approach didn’t change. For the kids, everything felt normal. The kids, they didn’t question anything, they just rolled with it and it’s been great.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

