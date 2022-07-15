High school athletics: School movement changes look of 5A classification

There was little movement in the Mid-Willamette Conference when classification plans for the state’s high schools for the upcoming four-year time block were finalized and approved last December.

But the Mid-Willamette’s five area teams — Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany and West Albany — will certainly be impacted by the shuffling that’s taken place in the 5A classification when athletic teams take the fields and courts this fall.

With the changes, 5A is losing six schools to the 4A classification while six others are making the move down from 6A. The Oregon School Activities Association’s classification and districting committee moved no schools from 4A to 5A.

So 5A remains at 32 schools while the average enrollment within the classifications has increased.

The only change in the Mid-Willamette Conference swaps one Salem school for another, as McKay makes the move from 6A to 5A while North Salem returns to 6A.

La Salle Prep and Parkrose were granted requests to continue playing up a classification, in 5A, for the 2022-26 time block despite lesser enrollment numbers. Centennial and McKay were allowed to move down a classification, from 6A to 5A.

Transitioning from 5A to 4A are Crook County, North Bend, Saint Helens and Scappoose. Hood River is switching 5A conferences, from the Intermountain to Northwest Oregon.

Football districts are decided by the OSAA’s football ad hoc committee, outside the scope of the classification and districting committee.

5A schools Ashland, La Salle Prep, Milwaukie, Parkrose and Woodburn will play football in the 4A classification this fall. Forest Grove, Southridge, South Eugene and Willamette, all 6A schools, will play 5A football.

McKay spent the past four years in the 5A classification for football, including 2018 and 2019 in the Mid-Willamette.

Canby, among the schools joining 5A from 6A this fall, played 5A football the last two years. Last school year, Canby made the 5A football quarterfinals, the 6A baseball championship game and placed four in 6A boys track and field.

Quality competition

The 5A classification retains eight of the top 10 most successful schools from the 2021-22 school year. Those are schools that had six or more teams qualify for the state quarterfinals or tied for eighth or better in their respective state competitions.

Among those top schools, only Willamette (moving to 6A) and Pendleton (dropping to 4A) aren’t staying in the 5A classification.

Possibly the biggest shift statewide is the move for the Bend schools — Bend, Mountain View and Summit — back to 5A Intermountain Conference from 6A after four years in the larger classification. Joining that group is Caldera, a second-year school.

Redmond and Ridgeview are the only two Intermountain teams remaining from last year, as Crook County, Pendleton and The Dalles have dropped to 4A and Hood River Valley is now in the 5A Northwest Oregon Conference.

The opening of Caldera High School in southeast Bend last fall lowered the enrollments of the existing Bend schools below the 6A cutoff of 1,005.

Summit played among the state’s largest schools from when it opened in 2001 until 2006, when Oregon’s high school athletic system went from four to six classifications.

Summit was a dominant school in 5A before moving to 6A in 2018. The Storm won five 6A state team titles in the past four school years, including those in boys soccer, girls cross-country and boys golf in 2021-22. (The OSAA held no state competitions in the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic.)

Last year, Bend had four teams and Mountain View three that got as far as the quarterfinals in 6A state playoffs.

Centennial is also making the move from 6A to 5A.