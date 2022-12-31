High schoo roundup: Crescent Valley girls drop third-place game at California hoops tourney

Gabby Bland had 20 points Friday in Crescent Valley’s 48-37 loss to Pleasant Valley of Chico, Calif., in the third-place game of the Emerald bracket at the West Coast Jamboree girls basketball tournament in Brentwood, Calif.

Haley Bland added seven points for the Raiders (5-3), who return to Mid-Willamette Conference play Monday hosting McKay.

More girls basketball scores: Ridgeview 40, Jefferson 35; Sweet Home 45, Cottage Grove 28; Westside Christian 70, Harrisburg 34; East Linn Christian 41, Eddyville Charter 18; Salem Academy 45, Central Linn 44

Boys basketball scores: Southridge 55, Crescent Valley 32; McNary 70, West Albany 62; Corvallis 58, McMinnville 54; Scappoose 50, Sweet Home 30; Westside Christian 72, Harrisburg 40; Alsea 45, Siuslaw 42; Kennedy 56, East Linn Christian 41; Central Linn 67, Gervais 54

Wrestling

Individual titles by Syndelle Gerber (115 pounds), Lilian Bishop (140) and Hannah Travis (235) led Central Linn to second of eight teams in the girls division at the Riddle Shamrock Invitational.

Teammate Elsie Donaldson (155) was third.

In the boys division, Santiam Christian was ninth of 14 teams behind a runner-up finish by Caleb Ness (160) and thirds for Jeremy Ness (152) and Jared Mehlschau (182).

Central Linn, led by Case Schulte (120) taking third, was 10th overall.

