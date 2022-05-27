High baseball, softball awards: Lebanon's Rivers, Harrisburg's Buzzard players of the year

Mid-Willamette Conference baseball
Player of the year: Ryan Rivers, jr., Lebanon
Pitcher of the year: Nathan Marshall, sr., West Albany
Coach of the year: Jeff Stolsig, Lebanon
First team
Pitchers: Garrett Holpuch, sr., Corvallis; Tyler Walker, jr., Lebanon; Marcus Allen, sr., West Albany
Catchers: Matt Woodward, jr., Lebanon; Landen Parker, sr., Crescent Valley
First base: Owen Hess, jr., Dallas
Infielders; Karsten Sullivan, sr., Corvallis; Colton Vandetta, jr., Lebanon; Evan Bliss, jr., West Albany; Noah Dewey, sr., Crescent Valley
Outfielders: Hayden George, so. Lebanon; Michael Cale, sr., West Albany; Cole Mucken, sr., Silverton; Tyler Seiber, sr., South Albany
Designated hitter: Logan Kirkpatrick, so., West Albany
Utility: Walker Still, jr., Crescent Valley
Second team
Pitchers: Jackson Pearce, sr., North Salem; Robbie Brockamp, sr., Silverton; Max Gregg, jr., Corvallis
Catcher: Will Merritt, jr., Central
First base: Drew Rice, fr., West Albany
Infielders: Cade Wynn, so., Silverton; Jason Patrick, sr., South Albany; Eli Hess, fr., Dallas
Outfielders: Bryce Bowers, sr., West Albany; Caleb Kelley, sr., Crescent Valley; Kellen Sullivan, sr., Corvallis
Utility/designated hitter: Dre Smith, jr., Lebanon
Honorable mention
Sam Thompson, jr., Lebanon; Bryant Starr, so. Lebanon; Zach Lyon, jr., Lebanon; Garrett Bozdeck, sr., Crescent Valley; Luey Campos, so., Crescent Valley; Caden McGowan, jr., Corvallis; Gus Lerczak, jr., Corvallis; Kael Compton, jr., Corvallis; Brett Hicks, jr., Corvallis; Vandon Fessler, sr., Silverton; Jacob Orban, sr., Silverton; Carson Waples, jr., Silverton; Colin Cordle, fr., South Albany; Kyle Gerger, sr., South Albany; Gaje Nicholson, so., South Albany; Kaden Younger, jr., South Albany; Keegan Turcott, jr., South Albany; Aiden Mashos, so., North Salem; Blake Toney, sr., North Salem; Hayden Barth, sr., North Salem; Brett Babbitt, jr., West Albany; Camden Cyrus, jr., West Albany; Joel Fief, sr., West Albany
Mountain Valley Conference softball
Player of the year: Delaney Buzzard, sr., Harrisburg
Coach of the year: Dave Hughes, Harrisburg
First team
Pitchers: Kaya Taylor, so., Harrisburg; Karley Bloxham, so., Pleasant Hill; Hope Ukolov, so., Creswell; Miranda Scovil, so., Santiam Christian
Catchers: Sydney Gent, sr., Harrisburg; Stella Hucka, sr., Pleasant Hill
Infielders: Alyssa Knox, jr., Santiam Christian; Kiley Campos, jr., Pleasant Hill; Aaliyah Gaboriault, jr., Harrisburg; Jenna Traw, sr., Harrisburg; Natalie Vanderploeg, sr., Harrisburg; Shyanne Fenley, jr., Pleasant Hill; Kailey Gurr, sr., Santiam Christian
First base: Holli Hill, sr., Harrisburg
Outfielders: Brooklyn Zurbuch, sr., Harrisburg; Chelsea McAllister, jr., Pleasant Hill; Kadence Guenther, so., La Pine; Taylor Vincent, so., Santiam Christian; Lauren Bailey, so., Creswell
Utility/designated hitter: Delaney Buzzard, sr., Harrisburg; Makenzie Osborne, sr., La Pine; Bella Black, so., Pleasant Hill
Second team
Catchers: Abbe Grubbs, sr., Creswell; Maddy Roth, so., Santiam Christian
Infielders: Lara Rupnawar, sr., Pleasant Hill; Lizabelle Osborn, so. Creswell; Lindsey Moulder, fr., La Pine
First base: Jordan Cosby, sr., Pleasant Hill; Emma Fast, sr., Santiam Christian
Honorable mention
Catcher: Gabby Halgren, sr., Creswell
First base: Layla White, so., La Pine