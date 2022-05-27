 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High baseball, softball awards: Lebanon's Rivers, Harrisburg's Buzzard players of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Ryan Rivers

Lebanon junior Ryan Rivers was named the Mid-Willamette Conference baseball player of the year.

 Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media

Lebanon High junior Ryan Rivers was named the Mid-Willamette Conference baseball player of the year and West Albany senior Nathan Marshall the pitcher of the year, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Lebanon’s Jeff Stolsig was voted coach of the year after leading the Warriors to the conference title.

Area players named to the first team were pitchers Garrett Holpuch (Corvallis), Tyler Walker (Lebanon) and Marcus Allen (West Albany); catchers Matt Woodward (Lebanon) and Landen Parker (Crescent Valley); infielders Karsten Sullivan (Corvallis), Colton Vandetta (Lebanon), Evan Bliss (West Albany) and Noah Dewey (Crescent Valley); outfielders Hayden George (Lebanon), Michael Cale (West Albany) and Tyler Seiber (South Albany); designated hitter Logan Kirkpatrick (West Albany); and utility player Walker Still (Crescent Valley).

Softball

Harrisburg senior utility/designated hitter Delaney Buzzard was selected Mountain Valley Conference player of the year.

People are also reading…

Harrisburg’s Dave Hughes is coach of the year after guiding the Eagles to a share of the conference title with Pleasant Hill.

Area players joining Buzzard on the all-conference first team were Harrisburg pitcher Kaya Taylor, catcher Sydney Gent, infielders Aaliyah Gaboriault, Jenna Traw and Natalie Vanderploeg, first baseman Holli Hill and outfielder Brooklyn Zurbuch; and Santiam Christian pitcher Miranda Scovil, infielders Alyssa Knox and Kailey Gurr and outfielder Taylor Vincent.

Mid-Willamette Conference baseball

Player of the year: Ryan Rivers, jr., Lebanon

Pitcher of the year: Nathan Marshall, sr., West Albany

Coach of the year: Jeff Stolsig, Lebanon

First team

Pitchers: Garrett Holpuch, sr., Corvallis; Tyler Walker, jr., Lebanon; Marcus Allen, sr., West Albany

Catchers: Matt Woodward, jr., Lebanon; Landen Parker, sr., Crescent Valley

First base: Owen Hess, jr., Dallas

Infielders; Karsten Sullivan, sr., Corvallis; Colton Vandetta, jr., Lebanon; Evan Bliss, jr., West Albany; Noah Dewey, sr., Crescent Valley

Outfielders: Hayden George, so. Lebanon; Michael Cale, sr., West Albany; Cole Mucken, sr., Silverton; Tyler Seiber, sr., South Albany

Designated hitter: Logan Kirkpatrick, so., West Albany

Utility: Walker Still, jr., Crescent Valley

Second team

Pitchers: Jackson Pearce, sr., North Salem; Robbie Brockamp, sr., Silverton; Max Gregg, jr., Corvallis

Catcher: Will Merritt, jr., Central

First base: Drew Rice, fr., West Albany

Infielders: Cade Wynn, so., Silverton; Jason Patrick, sr., South Albany; Eli Hess, fr., Dallas

Outfielders: Bryce Bowers, sr., West Albany; Caleb Kelley, sr., Crescent Valley; Kellen Sullivan, sr., Corvallis

Utility/designated hitter: Dre Smith, jr., Lebanon

Honorable mention

Sam Thompson, jr., Lebanon; Bryant Starr, so. Lebanon; Zach Lyon, jr., Lebanon; Garrett Bozdeck, sr., Crescent Valley; Luey Campos, so., Crescent Valley; Caden McGowan, jr., Corvallis; Gus Lerczak, jr., Corvallis; Kael Compton, jr., Corvallis; Brett Hicks, jr., Corvallis; Vandon Fessler, sr., Silverton; Jacob Orban, sr., Silverton; Carson Waples, jr., Silverton; Colin Cordle, fr., South Albany; Kyle Gerger, sr., South Albany; Gaje Nicholson, so., South Albany; Kaden Younger, jr., South Albany; Keegan Turcott, jr., South Albany; Aiden Mashos, so., North Salem; Blake Toney, sr., North Salem; Hayden Barth, sr., North Salem; Brett Babbitt, jr., West Albany; Camden Cyrus, jr., West Albany; Joel Fief, sr., West Albany

Mountain Valley Conference softball

Player of the year: Delaney Buzzard, sr., Harrisburg

Coach of the year: Dave Hughes, Harrisburg

First team

Pitchers: Kaya Taylor, so., Harrisburg; Karley Bloxham, so., Pleasant Hill; Hope Ukolov, so., Creswell; Miranda Scovil, so., Santiam Christian

Catchers: Sydney Gent, sr., Harrisburg; Stella Hucka, sr., Pleasant Hill

Infielders: Alyssa Knox, jr., Santiam Christian; Kiley Campos, jr., Pleasant Hill; Aaliyah Gaboriault, jr., Harrisburg; Jenna Traw, sr., Harrisburg; Natalie Vanderploeg, sr., Harrisburg; Shyanne Fenley, jr., Pleasant Hill; Kailey Gurr, sr., Santiam Christian

First base: Holli Hill, sr., Harrisburg

Outfielders: Brooklyn Zurbuch, sr., Harrisburg; Chelsea McAllister, jr., Pleasant Hill; Kadence Guenther, so., La Pine; Taylor Vincent, so., Santiam Christian; Lauren Bailey, so., Creswell

Utility/designated hitter: Delaney Buzzard, sr., Harrisburg; Makenzie Osborne, sr., La Pine; Bella Black, so., Pleasant Hill

Second team

Catchers: Abbe Grubbs, sr., Creswell; Maddy Roth, so., Santiam Christian

Infielders: Lara Rupnawar, sr., Pleasant Hill; Lizabelle Osborn, so. Creswell; Lindsey Moulder, fr., La Pine

First base: Jordan Cosby, sr., Pleasant Hill; Emma Fast, sr., Santiam Christian

Honorable mention

Catcher: Gabby Halgren, sr., Creswell

First base: Layla White, so., La Pine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News