High baseball, softball awards: Lebanon's Rivers, Harrisburg's Buzzard players of the year

Lebanon High junior Ryan Rivers was named the Mid-Willamette Conference baseball player of the year and West Albany senior Nathan Marshall the pitcher of the year, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Lebanon’s Jeff Stolsig was voted coach of the year after leading the Warriors to the conference title.

Area players named to the first team were pitchers Garrett Holpuch (Corvallis), Tyler Walker (Lebanon) and Marcus Allen (West Albany); catchers Matt Woodward (Lebanon) and Landen Parker (Crescent Valley); infielders Karsten Sullivan (Corvallis), Colton Vandetta (Lebanon), Evan Bliss (West Albany) and Noah Dewey (Crescent Valley); outfielders Hayden George (Lebanon), Michael Cale (West Albany) and Tyler Seiber (South Albany); designated hitter Logan Kirkpatrick (West Albany); and utility player Walker Still (Crescent Valley).

Softball

Harrisburg senior utility/designated hitter Delaney Buzzard was selected Mountain Valley Conference player of the year.

Harrisburg’s Dave Hughes is coach of the year after guiding the Eagles to a share of the conference title with Pleasant Hill.

Area players joining Buzzard on the all-conference first team were Harrisburg pitcher Kaya Taylor, catcher Sydney Gent, infielders Aaliyah Gaboriault, Jenna Traw and Natalie Vanderploeg, first baseman Holli Hill and outfielder Brooklyn Zurbuch; and Santiam Christian pitcher Miranda Scovil, infielders Alyssa Knox and Kailey Gurr and outfielder Taylor Vincent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0