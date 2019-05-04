Just a few weeks ago most of Trysting Tree Golf Club was under water.
The course is near the Willamette River and became a temporary lake during the flooding in April.
It didn’t take long for the course to return to full function, just in time for some postseason high school meets.
“We came through relatively unscathed when you look at the whole picture,” Trysting Tree manager and club pro Sean Arey said.
Arey said the course was 95 percent under water.
There was an interruption for the local golf teams. The Crescent Valley High boys practice at Trysting Tree about four times a week, but had to take a short break while the flood ran its course.
CV coach Kelly Gallagher said the Raiders resumed practice about April 15 but had a tournament scheduled for April 20 cancelled.
“It drains very well,” Gallagher said. “And Pat Doran, the course superintendent, did fantastic job of getting the course ready.
“I was expecting it to be down for weeks and weeks.”
There have been a few extra water hazards on the course since the flooding and Gallagher said there were some fish that got marooned on the course when some of the ponds that had formed drained away.
The damage to the course was minimal, but the flooding spread out the sand from the bunkers and left debris strewn about the area.
Gallagher brought the Raiders to that area of the course on Thursday and got to work.
He said a lot of the sand was recovered and extra was purchased to fill out the bunkers.
“We had 15 kids out working on the OSU practice facility because when the flood waters came in it washed out all the bunkers,” Gallagher said. “The kids were out there scooping sand back in.”
The Raiders will be on the course Monday for the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet. There will be a new format used for the event.
As the regular season champion, CV has automatically qualified for the 5A state meet, so the Raiders will compete against Churchill, which is also an automatic qualifier from the Eugene region.
“This year we’re going to have a dual between CV and Churchill then the other teams will play for two more spots to go to state,” Gallagher said.
The Raiders should be among the favorites going into the state meet. They shot a 283 at Mallard Creek in a recent meet and have been putting up strong scores all season.
Gallagher said most high school teams have two stronger players, but the Raiders are strong throughout the lineup of Seth King, Michael Gray, Matthew Zaback, Connor Sandberg, Jake Grass and Trevor Thibert.
King (Northwest Christian), Gray (OIT) and Zaback (Pacific) are all planning to play college golf.
“This is the best high school team I’ve ever coached and I’ve had kids go to UO and OSU,” Gallagher, who has coached at CV the last six years.
“It is kind of a unique group where everyone works together and fed off each other and kept pushing each other.”