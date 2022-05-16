High school golf: Rueck leads after first round at 5A state championships

Corvallis High senior Cole Rueck is in first place after Monday's opening round of the OSAA 5A boys state tournament. The tournament is being played at the 6,537-yard, par-71 Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

Rueck shot a 2-under 69 on Monday and holds a one-stroke lead over William Koch of La Salle Prep. They are the only two golfers under par.

Corvallis senior Jaxon Wallis is in third place after shooting a 4-over 75. West Albany's Nick Anderson, playing as an individual qualifier, is in fifth after shooting a 5-over 76.

Crescent Valley sophomore Cole Rivers, also playing as an individual is tied for sixth at 6-over 77. Lebanon freshman Ryland Carrol is is tied for 11th at 8-over 79 and West Albany senior Brock Nelson is tied for 21st with an 11-over 82.

Paced by Rueck and Wallis' strong opening rounds, the Spartans are in first place on the team leaderboard with a 27-over 311. Corvallis is 14 shots ahead of second-place Crater entering Tuesday's final round.

The Spartans' all-senior lineup for the state tournament also includes Vance John who shot an 81 on Monday, Colin Smith (86) and Henry Gold (90).

5A girls

Crescent Valley junior Mercedes Marriott is in third place after Monday's first round of the 5A girls state tournament.

Marriott shot a 7-over 79 at the 4,885-yard Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.

North Eugene freshman Francesca Tomp is in first place with an even-par 72 and Wilsonville senior Paris Wilhelm is in second place after shooting a 6-over 78.

Corvallis senior Julia Weldon is in 12th place with a 96.

The Spartans are in third in the team standings with a 402. Wilsonville is in the lead with a 372 and Silverton is second at 393.

Corvallis senior Analeigh Sims shot a 98. She was joined by fellow seniors Bailey Baker, who shot a 102, and Sydney Hoffman, who scored a 106, and freshman Megan Weldon (111).

Crescent Valley is in a tie for sixth place in the team standings after a 426. In addition to Marriott, the Raiders are represented by juniors Leah Mattson (111) and Sam Eller (114), and freshmen Ella Byer (122) and Hailey Moss (128).

Playing as individual qualifiers, South Albany's Beau Hynes is tied for 27th at 106 and West Albany's Hadley Huzefka is in 31st at 108.

Other classifications

Harrisburg sophomore Hayden Bucher is in 31st after a 107 during Monday's first round of the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls state tournament at the Eagle Crest Ridge Course in Redmond.

East Linn Christian freshman Blake Knurowski is tied for 15th after scoring 84 in the first round of the 3A/2A/1A boys state tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

