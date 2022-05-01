High school girls golf: State bids on the line as district tournament opens

The Mid-Willamette Conference completed four girls golf tournaments this spring with a fifth tournament rained out.

A clear pattern emerged at the top of the team leaderboard:

Silverton High won twice, with one second-place and one third-place finish.

Corvallis High won twice, was the runner-up once and didn’t field a full team at the other event.

Crescent Valley, the defending district champions, placed second at two events and third at the other two.

While those three teams have set themselves apart, only the top two teams from the conference can earn a trip to the state tournament. Those bids will be decided at this week’s district tournament, which will be played Monday and Tuesday at Trysting Tree in Corvallis.

The top two teams — and the top four individuals not on qualifying teams — will advance to the state tournament, which will be held May 16-17 at Emerald Valley in Creswell.

The weather forecast for Monday calls for rain, but that is something these golfers have battled all spring. What makes the district tournament different for most is playing full rounds on consecutive days.

“I think that’s actually going to be a challenge that all teams have to adjust to,” said Crescent Valley coach Matt Stair. “We don’t have a lot of girls in the league that play a lot of junior golf where they would potentially have multi-day tournaments. I think it’s going to be both a mental and a physical challenge for them.”

At the final conference tournament of the regular season, which was played last Monday at Mallard Creek, Corvallis High placed first with Crescent Valley second and Silverton in third.

Lebanon High placed fifth but what was most impressive for the Warriors is that they fielded a full squad at every conference tournament this season. Coach Kris Cook said the team had just three golfers last season.

“Before COVID, we had a one-girl team or a two-girl team, which is the lowest we’ve had in a while. But we’re back up to six or seven right now and hoping that they’ll come back next year and we’ll have a good team next year with the experience,” Cook said.

Lebanon’s A’Kalie Berry and Alyssa Baker are juniors and helped keep the program going during the down times. They both have a shot at earning individual bids to state, Cook said.

“A’Kalie Berry, she’s our number one right now, and she’s been playing pretty well. She’s been competitive with the number ones,” Cook said, adding that Crescent Valley’s top player, Mercedes Marriott, is at a different level than every other golfer in the conference.

The pandemic wiped out the official OSAA state tournaments in both 2020 and 2021. At last spring’s unofficial 5A state event in Springfield, Marriott posted an 85 at the Pine Ridge Golf Club to win by seven strokes.

Marriott, a junior, won all four league events this season, shooting a 69 at Trysting Tree, a 74 at Cross Creek in Dallas, a 71 at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn, and a 75 at Mallard Creek.

Stair said Marriott is a very special golfer.

“First and foremost, I think she’s a pretty good athlete,” Stair said. “Being a good athlete makes the sport a heck of a lot easier. I think with that in mind, that she has a strong work ethic. And in fact, I think that’s something that’s starting to rub off on some of her teammates. She’s incredibly dedicated, she spends just a ton of time out on the golf course.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Marriott’s narrowest margin of victory this spring in a league tournament is 12 strokes. That gives the Raiders an obvious edge in the team competition, but it has not been insurmountable. Silverton has had the most consistent top four in the conference, led by Ellie Traeger.

For Corvallis, Julie Weldon and Analeigh Sims have led the way with Weldon consistently finishing as the runner-up in MWC tournaments.

For the Raiders, Samantha Eller and Leah Mattson have been solid alongside Marriott and the key is getting a good fourth score.

“I think it comes down to who can be most consistent. And when I look at our team, we have some girls that I think are much improved in terms of their ball-striking. They’re much improved in terms of their play around the greens when they hit it well. The challenge is can we do those things shot after shot after shot,” Stair said. “The teams that will end up getting through are going to be the teams that have girls that when they happen to hit a bad shot they just move on to the next one and they don’t let one bad shot turn into three.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.