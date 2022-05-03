High school girls golf: Marriott wins district title

Going into the second day of the Mid-Willamette Conference girls district golf tournament at Trysting Tree, it felt as if much of the expected drama was missing.

The Oregon School Activities Association announced Monday night that three teams from the conference would advance to the 5A state championships because a lack of qualifying teams from other regions opened up an additional spot. That meant the showdown for the final team berth would not happen on Tuesday and Silverton High, Corvallis High and Crescent Valley High would all be advancing to state.

But there was a battle for the fourth and final individual spot at the state tournament. Beau Hynes of South Albany High and A’Kalie Berry of Lebanon High finished in a tie for that spot with scores of 206 over the two rounds. So with players and coaches from all of the teams gathered around the first hole, Hynes and Berry competed in a one-hole playoff, which Hynes won by making par.

Hynes, a freshman, will join South Albany teammate Sam Rubesh (99-96—195) as individual competitors at state. The other two spots went to Savannah Roblin of Dallas (95-93—188) and Hadley Huzefka of West Albany (109-91—200).

Crescent Valley junior Mercedes Marriott ran away with medalist honors, shooting a 69-70—139. Silverton’s Anfisa Samoilov was second (87-86—173) and Corvallis senior Julia Weldon was third (82-92—174). Silverton’s Ellie Traeger (90-85—175) and Akelina Cheremnov (92-89—181) rounded out the top five.

After playing through miserable weather on Monday, the players and coaches enjoyed much better conditions for Tuesday’s second round. There were still some wet spots on the course, but on the whole it dried out well after Monday’s deluge.

“I feel like I played pretty well yesterday considering the conditions. It was pretty bad,” Marriott said. “But I feel like throughout the season every Monday has rained, so I’ve gotten used to it.”

Marriott said she missed some putts during Tuesday’s second round which could have pushed her score even lower. She shot a 63 on the course in a practice round on Sunday.

“Other than that, it was a great day. I was hitting all my drivers in the fairway. It was just the putts, a little bit too short or a little bit too long,” Marriott said.

Even though she is a junior, this will be her first opportunity to compete at an officially sanctioned OSAA state championship. The pandemic wiped out her freshman season and an unofficial 5A tournament was held last year, which she won.

She is happy that her teammates will get to compete alongside her at the Emerald Valley course in Creswell on May 16-17.

Silverton, the regular-season champion, won the district team title with a score of 375-361—736. Corvallis was second with a score of 382-383—765 and Crescent Valley was third at 398-382—780.

In addition to Julia Weldon’s 174, the Spartans got a strong performance from her sister, freshman Megan Weldon, who posted a 100-95—195.

“I felt really good because I’ve never shot that low before,” Megan Weldon said of her second-round 95. “The front nine went really well for me, I got a 43, which was also the lowest I’ve ever gotten. … The back nine went a little worse, but my front nine really helped.”

The freshman said the best part of her day was helping the Spartans to a second-place finish.

“I was really excited because I felt like I was helping out my team a lot,” Weldon said. “And my sister had pretty high expectations for me.”

For South Albany’s Rubesh, earning an individual bid to the state tournament was an unexpected finish to the season. She is new to the sport and came out for the team at the urging of a friend and coach Nate Neuschwander.

“That’s super exciting for me. I haven’t gone to state in any sport before, I play a couple other sports, so this is a big deal,” said Rubesh, a senior.

