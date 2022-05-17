High school girls golf: Marriott places 2nd at state tournament

CRESWELL — Crescent Valley High junior Mercedes Marriott put up the top score Tuesday during the second round of the OSAA 5A girls golf state tournament.

Playing at the 4,885-yard Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell, Marriott shot a 3-over 75, four strokes better than North Eugene freshman Francesca Tomp, who shot a 79 in her opening round.

Despite Marriott’s second-round charge, Tomp held on for a three-stroke victory to claim the 5A state individual title. Tomp entered the day with a seven-stroke advantage after shooting 72 on Monday while Marriott posted a 79.

“I shot four strokes better than yesterday,” Marriott said. “I just told myself, just try and hit the best shot you can and keep it in the fairway because if you miss the fairway out here, you don’t have a good look at being number one. You’ve got to be in the fairway to hit a good approach shot.”

Marriott said she struggled with her putting on Monday.

“I left everything short yesterday and it just did not work out,” Marriott said. “I knew the competition was going to be a lot closer this year than last year. I knew I needed to shoot in the 60s to win it, but everyone has a good day and a bad day and I think the putting was not working for me. Maybe if the putting was working I would have been a little bit better, but it was a great experience, for sure.”

Wilsonville won the team title, followed by Silverton, La Salle, Corvallis and Crook County. Crescent Valley finished sixth.

The Spartans were led by senior Julia Weldon who shot 96-103—199 to finish 14th.

“I’m so happy. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, we wanted to be higher, of course, everybody does. But I’m really happy. Really proud of my team. We have four seniors and my little sister and so it’s been so much fun playing with her,” Weldon said. “Having a senior team, coming out here we want to do as good as we can and we tried our best.”

Bailey Baker shot a 102-107—209 for the Spartans to finish tied for 21st. Sydney Hoffman (106-106—212) and Analeigh Sims (98-114—212) tied for 23rd, and Megan Weldon (111-121—232) tied for 40th.

Competing as an individual qualifier, West Albany sophomore Hadley Huzefka shot a 108-108—216 to tie for 27th in her first trip to state.

“I had a great time. I played with some amazing people and overall, I think I did well, personally, and I enjoyed the experience,” Huzefka said. “I was just excited to be a part of it.”

South Albany freshman Beau Hynes also qualified as an individual and shot a 106-120—226 to finish 36th.

The OSAA had not held official golf state championships since the 2019 season. The 2020 event was canceled entirely and last year an unofficial, one-round event was held. Marriott won that event, which was played at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Springfield.

