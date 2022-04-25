High school girls golf: Marriott leads Raiders to win at Mallard Creek

LEBANON — Crescent Valley High junior Mercedes Marriott had home course advantage on Monday at Mallard Creek Golf Course.

The defending 5A state champion might not have needed that edge, but she still took advantage, easily cruising to medalist honors on a cool but dry day. She posted a score of 4-over par 75 on the course, which played 4,808 yards from the red tees.

“It’s not my best. I started off kind of shaky, but I told myself ‘Hit the best shot you can. Keep it going.’ And I did a little bit better on the back,” Marriott said.

Even though she lives in Corvallis, Marriott has a membership at Mallard Creek and practices here nearly every weekend. She likes the course because it is challenging, but she can typically get in 18 holes in about three hours.

“It’s a very tricky course. You have to play it before you even come out here. You don’t know where to land it. If you don’t know where to land you might not have an open shot, might be underneath something,” Marriott said.

Corvallis senior Julia Weldon was second with a score of 87. Silverton’s Ellie Traeger was third with a 93 and Analeigh Sims of Corvallis shot a 97 for fourth place.

The top two teams at the district tournament will advance to the state championships, which will be held at Emerald Valley Golf & Resort in Creswell on May 16-17. The top four individuals not on qualifying teams will also qualify for state.

On Monday, the team leaderboard was very tight with Crescent Valley posting a 402, Corvallis 403 and Silverton 408.

Corvallis coach Anne Miller expects those three teams to compete for the two state berths.

“Mercedes has been, on average, 20 strokes better than the second score. That’s a lot of strokes to make up,” Miller said. “We just need solid days from four players. I think we definitely have a chance to make it as a team. It depends on how two, three and four play for Crescent Valley.”

Weldon played well for the Spartans on Monday and Miller said she has been a great team leader this season.

“She’s definitely been our number one all year,” Miller said. “She definitely makes everyone feel welcome on the team and tries to help everyone. I think if she just plays her normal game on Monday and Tuesday, she should qualify as an individual.”

Weldon had a flashback on Monday to playing the Mallard Creek course as a freshman. She got unlucky on that day when a shot hit the pin on the 14th hole and bounced away, leading to a bad score.

“I had redemption,” Weldon said. “I birdied that hole today.”

Miller said Mallard Creek is a good test for the players, but is a very different course than Trysting Tree.

“On this course there’s quite a few hazards so you definitely need to play the right shots. At Trysting you can get away with a lot more. I think the yardage here is longer than what we’re going to be playing at Trysting,” Miller said.

Weldon is looking forward to being on her home course next week.

“I’m excited going into Trysting, that’s my home course. We’re practicing there four times a week. Just having the experience of hitting those shots, you remember those shots and where they went and how you got there,” Weldon said. “I haven’t played this course since last year.”

Marriott is hoping to lead the Raiders to a repeat performance as district champions. She has continued to work on her game and has been focused on improving her wedge shots and making better approaches on the green. She knows that every shot she saves on her own scorecard increases her team’s chances of making it to state.

“If I can just have a good putting day I can score pretty low and maybe advance my team to state,” Marriott said. “If we all can contribute together as a team and maybe shoot below 100 I’m pretty sure we can make it.”

