High school boys golf: Spartans prepare for state tournament at Trysting Tree

The Corvallis High boys golf team started off its season by playing in the 19-team Cougar Invitational at the Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby.

The Spartans placed 16th, but coach Mark Kalmar wasn’t discouraged. In fact, after the tournament he told the team this was going to be a great season.

“I said that was the most enjoyable coaching experience I’ve had. Because, obviously they didn’t play great, but you would not have known it. There wasn’t one club slam, club thrown in the bag, huffing or anything. They were such professionals and it was such a joy to be around. They’ve been a great, great group to be around,” Kalmar said.

The coach was right about the season. The Spartans won the Mid-Willamette Conference regular season championship and earned an automatic berth to the OSAA 5A Boys State Championship, which will be held Monday and Tuesday at Trysting Tree.

Corvallis is one of just eight full teams participating in the 5A state tournament, along with La Salle Prep, Crater, Thurston, Crook County, Wilsonville, The Dalles, and North Eugene. The Spartans will take a team of all seniors: Cole Rueck, Jaxon Wallis, Henry Gold, Vance John, and Colin Smith.

The tournament also includes individuals from non-qualifying teams. From the Mid-Willamette Conference, those individuals are freshman Ryland Carrol of Lebanon, sophomore Cole Rivers of Crescent Valley, junior Nick Anderson of West Albany and his teammate, senior Brock Nelson.

Kalmar knows it is an advantage to play the state tournament on the Spartans’ home course.

“We are highly fortunate to have the opportunity to use these facilities, which are great facilities. Not only the course, but the range, the par-3 over there, the chipping green over here, they have some outstanding facilities. I certainly think that is an advantage, yes,” Kalmar said.

The Spartans are led by Rueck, who has committed to play at Boise State. In his most recent competition, the 5A state preview tournament, which was played at Trysting Tree on April 26, Rueck shot a 71.

The final tournament of the Mid-Willamette Conference regular season was also held at Trysting Tree and Rueck shot a one-under 70 at that event, with Wallis posting a 75 and Smith a 79. Rivers of Crescent Valley scored 74 on that day.

“It’s not the trickiest course given how wide open it is. But playing the state tournament at a course you play every day is pretty cool,” Rueck said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The primary strength of Rueck’s game is consistency. He is accurate off the tee with a strong short game around the greens. Because Trysting Tree is relatively free of hazards, it can be attacked by the longer hitters. Rueck counters that with his knowledge of the course, having played pretty much every shot from every position over the years.

Kalmar said Rueck shares his course management knowledge with his teammates and his work ethic has rubbed off on the entire program, which has 18 players on the roster this season.

“Setting the bar and expectations during practice. We’re here to work, we’re not goofing around, really focused,” Kalmar said. “I think they feel it, they feel the moment and how special it is. Really working hard, I’ve been very impressed.”

Rueck, the son of Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck, learned to golf at a young age and took to the sport naturally. It was a way for him to spend time with his dad doing something he loved.

“My parents never had to force me to come out here, I wanted to come out here,” Rueck said.

His game took a step forward during the 2020 season and the prospect of playing collegiately started to look more like a reality. His goal has always been to continue playing competitive golf as long as possible and the offer from Boise State keeps that door open.

But first there is one final tournament of his high school career. He is clearly among the favorites, but he doesn’t want to approach the tournament that way. Rueck said he plays best when he is not focused on the outcome.

“Not going into it thinking I have a chance to win a state championship, but just play my game. I’ve played out here so many times, I don’t really need to change anything up. Just taking it one shot at a time,” Rueck said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.