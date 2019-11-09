Santiam Christian High's offense gained nearly 500 yards and the defense wasn’t too shabby, either, as the Eagles routed Nyssa 50-7 on Saturday in the 3A football round of 16.
The Eagles were never threatened as quarterback Ely Kennel completed 9 of 22 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and another score.
Marcus Fullbright carried 24 times for 181 yards and three scores for the Eagles, who piled up 490 yards of total offense.
Nyssa, which scored in the fourth quarter, was limited to 156 total yards.
SC, seeded second, will next face No. 10 Vale, a 27-23 upset winner over Yamhill-Carlton, at 1 p.m. next Saturday. The winner will face either No. 3 Burns or No. 6 Clatskanie in the semifinals.