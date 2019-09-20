Izaak Worsch was sick and tired of losing to Crescent Valley.
Throughout his prep career, Worsch and the rest of the Corvallis seniors were 0-3 in rivalry games against the Raiders and were desperate for a win in their final opportunity. So, after the Spartans took an early lead Friday night, Worsch took it upon himself to carry them the rest of the way.
Corvallis topped the Raiders 28-6 at home and Worsch rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. The Spartans (1-2, 1-2) ran 24 plays in the second half and 21 of those were rushing attempts by Worsch, who bulldozed through the Raiders’ defensive line all evening.
“Everyone was so motivated,” Worsch said. “After a rough first couple of games, we just wanted to go out and kick some ass. We did that tonight.”
The Spartans forced four Crescent Valley turnovers in the first half and turned three of them into touchdowns, leaning on a balanced attack to head into the locker room with a 21-6 lead. Corvallis starting quarterback Carter Steeves finished the first half 5-for-8 passing with 60 yards and a touchdown.
In the second half, though, Steeves hardly saw a snap at quarterback; the Spartans mainly operated with Worsch receiving the snaps and running up the middle over and over again. On Corvallis’s second drive of the third quarter, Worsch ran the ball seven consecutive times before punching in a seven-yard score to make it 28-6 and put the game out of reach for good.
“I always knew he was such a workhorse and stud,” Corvallis coach Chris McGowan said. “He ran the offense, was checking plays and everything. He just handled it really well and didn’t blink. But the offensive line did a really great job too. … If they couldn’t stop it, why not keep going? It was pretty safe and we kept getting chunk yardage.”
You have free articles remaining.
Corvallis intercepted Crescent Valley quarterback Walker Riney three times in the first half, and Nate Thompson strip-sacked him to set up a touchdown run by Worsch that gave the Spartans a 14-0 lead near the end of the first quarter.
“Our offensive line paved the way to that win — 100 percent,” Worsch said. “The offensive line and the defense. We had some young guys out there making plays on defense, big-time moments in big-time games. It was huge for us.”
The Raiders cut into the lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Trevor Adams to make it 14-6 after the extra point was blocked. They gained further momentum by forcing Corvallis to go three-and-out on its next drive, but Riney’s third interception of the half was a costly one; Ireland McFadden jumped his receivers route and returned a pick 25 yards to make it 21-6.
Riney pushed Crescent Valley back up the field with a 51-yard pass to Ian Smith, and appeared to have scored an impressive touchdown two plays later when he dove into the pylon along the left sideline on a 7-yard scramble. But his score was erased by a holding penalty, and the Raiders were shut out the rest of the way.
Adams finished with 96 yards on 16 carries for the Raiders and Ethan Hester pulled down a 20-yard touchdown for the Spartans to open the scoring.
The Raiders (1-2, 1-2) are battling a plethora of injuries and were missing two starting offensive linemen on Friday. That left Riney constantly under pressure from a frenetic Corvallis defense, and several of Crescent Valley’s big plays that could have sparked its offense were negated by penalties.
“We had some self-inflicted things happen,” Crescent Valley coach Mike Connor said. “Whether it was turnovers or untimely penalties where we kind of shot ourselves in the foot. We dug ourselves a hole and we’re not built to play out of that. Just too many mental mistakes… It’s hard to win games when you don't win the turnover battle.”