Santiam Christian had been riding high through the first four games of the 2017 football season. The top-ranked Eagles were 4-0 and full of confidence.
The early success quickly went to their heads.
“It was Dayton week and we kind of went into it with our heads a little high, we had been a little arrogant and cocky throughout practice and then Friday came and we thought we were just going to show up and put on the uniform and be good to go,” SC senior Vandon Haugen said. “But they ended up spanking us and rolling us through the field.”
Despite a 37-19 loss, the Eagles did not quite learn their lesson. A harsher one came the next week when SC took on Cascade Christian.
That was a 47-0 beatdown and a promising season seemed to be on the brink of spiraling out of control.
Haugen said SC coach Matt Bain pulled some of the experienced players aside early the next week and told them that change was needed.
“So we started taking practice more seriously and then we flipped a switch, not only just in practice, but at the beginning of the week when we started with film and then practice and when Friday came we were more of a team instead of being individual units,” Haugen said.
The wins returned. The Eagles finished out the regular season without another loss and kept rolling all the way to the state 3A title game, where they finally fell short, this time 28-21 to Cascade Christian.
The Eagles lost several key players from that team, including 3A defensive player of the year Kyle Paratore and second-team all-state quarterback Grant Carley, but they do have a strong core group of returning players along with plenty of youngsters.
“We’ve got guys back scattered around,” Bain said. “Every year you lose good players (and) last year we lost some really good guys. There’s always new crops coming in and that’s what fun is watching the younger guys move up a notch and see which of these want to step up and take leadership and really improve.”
Jason Manzi, a first-team all-state receiver last year, is back and also plays linebacker.
Luke Jensen was a second-team selection at running back and Jaxon Connor was an honorable mention defensive lineman.
“He’s not super-huge, but boy, he’s a good player,” Bain said of Connor. “He’s quick, he’s active and he’s really smart. He’s one of our captains. Vandon Haugen is another captain (and) he has potential to be an all-state player.”
Connor uses his quickness to his advantage at defensive tackle.
“Quickness and technique are everything, especially when you’re undersized and facing 250, 300-pound linemen and you’re 180 pounds,” Connor said. “That’s all you have for you.”
He likes to work with the younger players to help facilitate their progress into varsity regulars.
“I try to give them my experiences because I know they don’t have them yet, so I try teach them everything I know from in the trenches and make sure that they’re equipped to go out,” he said.
Ivan Gilder was also a second-team kicker.
One key to the team’s success this season will be to find a player to step in for Carley at quarterback.
Bain said he has three strong candidates in Devin Premsingh, Levi Villers and freshman Ely Kennel.
Premsingh and Villers both have some experience and Bain called Kennel a great athlete who needs some more development but has the ability to play multiple positions.
“Grant was a great quarterback. He could run the whole offense and tell everyone what to do. A great leader,” Bain said. “These other two guys have been in the system, though, and they at least understand what we’re doing so it’s not foreign to them.
“These guys understand what we’re trying to do, it’s just getting them to do it day-in and day-out every play. But all three of them are improving every day.”