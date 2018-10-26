Crescent Valley didn't let the fact it had locked up a playoff berth interfere with the task at hand on Friday night.
The Raiders (6-3) concluded the regular season with a 20-0 shutout of McKay at the Field of Dreams. It was the fourth win in the last five games for CV, which bounced back from a lopsided loss at Lebanon in its last start.
CV will learn its opponent in the 5A playoffs on Saturday, when the power rankings are frozen with the end of the regular season. The postseason begins on Nov. 2.
Lebanon 44, North Salem 7
LEBANON — The streaking Warriors wrapped up third place in the Mid-Willamette Conference with their fourth consecutive win at Heath Stadium.
Lebanon (6-3) has outscored its opponents 163-26 in its last three games. It will learn its opponent in the opening round of the 5A playoffs on Saturday, when the power rankings are frozen.
Santiam Christian 46, La Pine 6
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles wrapped up a 3A playoff berth with the convincing victory in the Mt. Valley Conference/Special District 2 North matchup at SC. SC (7-2, 4-1) is 4-1 in its last five starts.
Quarterback Ely Kennel was 6-for-13 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown and also scored on a 53-yard run. Marcus Fullbright rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass.
Ian Smith had two interceptions and Devin Premsingh returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the defense.
Runners-up in 3A in 2017, the Eagles will learn their first-round playoff opponent on Saturday, when the power rankings are frozen with the end of the regular season. The postseason begins on Nov. 2.
Harrisburg 48, Pleasant Hill 27
PLEASANT HILL — Harrisburg pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a share of the Mt. Valley Conference/Special District 2 North title. Harrisburg, Santiam Christian and Sutherlin all finished 4-1 in league play.
Dax Bennett rushed 18 times for 200 yards and three TDs and completed 5-of-10 passes for 68 yards to lead the the Eagles (4-1, 7-2). Gabe Knox added 109 yards and three TDs on 24 carries, and had three receptions for 46 yards.
Harrisburg will learn its first-round playoff opponent on Saturday, when the power rankings are frozen with the end of the regular season. The postseason begins on Nov. 2.
Monroe 45, Creswell 0
MONROE — The Dragons rolled to the 2A Special District 3 win against the Bulldogs to finish out the regular season.
Zach Young rushed for 206 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns, including runs of 73, 30 and 28 yards.
“He’s a pretty explosive guy,” Monroe coach Bill Crowson said.
Colton Sutton added a touchdown run.
Dylan Irwin had a 39-yard score on a fumble recovery as the defense forced three turnovers and also had a safety.
Linebacker Louden Ballard had nine tackles.
Monroe (8-1, 5-0) now waits for its opponent in the first round of the playoffs to be determined.
Central Linn 33, Regis 28
HALSEY — The Cobras remained in contention for a playoff berth by topping the Rams to snap a three-game tailspin.
Central Linn (5-4, 2-3) will discover if it receives an at-large 2A postseason berth on Saturday, when the power rankings are frozen with the end of the regular season. The postseason begins on Nov. 2.
Scio 48, Corbett 0
SCIO — The Loggers wrapped up the 3A Special District 1 East title and tuned up for the playoffs by crushing Corbett.
Scio (7-2, 4-0) has now won seven straight games after starting the season 0-2.
Jefferson 49, Oakland 18
OAKLAND — Jefferson clinched second place in the Central Valley Conference and a playoff berth with the easy win in a Special District 2 game.
Jefferson (7-1, 4-1) will discover its playoff opponent on Saturday, when the power rankings are frozen with the end of the regular season. The postseason begins on Nov. 2.
Corvallis 41, South Albany 10
The Spartans ended on a positive note with the Mid-Willamette Conference win.
Both teams finished out of the running for the playoffs.