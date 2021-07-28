Prep football: Mike Connor steps down as CV football coach

After two years at the helm of the Crescent Valley High football program, Mike Connor has stepped down.
Hired in summer 2019, Connor led the Raiders to a 4-5 record that fall, and a 1-3 finish during the pandemic-altered 2021 spring season. But due to recent health issues, he made a personal decision to step away from the obligations that are required of a head football coach.
“I wasn’t going to be able to give the program exactly what it needs,” Connor said. “I’m still passionate about coaching, but with my health, at this point in time, I have things personally that make that time commitment really difficult to maintain.”
Connor, who also taught at Crescent Valley, has now accepted a teaching position at McMinnville High School and will serve as an assistant football coach.
At McMinnville, Connor will work under former Lebanon coach Ty Tomlin, a longtime friend of his who was recently named as the school’s head football coach.
“I wasn’t trying to leave CV, but it just sort of worked out perfectly where I wanted to take a step back from being a head coach and Ty had an opportunity for me as an assistant that would allow me to focus on my health and still teach and coach,” Connor said.
Connor and Tomlin previously coached together at Sprague.
With Connor’s departure, CV has named Andrew McClave as its new head coach. A former Jesuit High star who played linebacker at UCLA in the early 1990’s, McClave was a graduate assistant at Oregon State on Mike Riley’s staff. He also worked as defensive assistant on Riley’s staff with the San Diego Chargers, and has been heavily involved coaching Pop Warner in the area in recent years.
Initially, McClave planned to join Connor’s staff as a coordinator. But Connor’s departure opened the door for McClave to take over the program.
“I think we really lucked out with Andrew,” CV athletic director Mark Henderson said. “Mike is a really solid guy and I really appreciate everything he’s done for CV. We wish him nothing but the best.”
