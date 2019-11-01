For the first time since 2014, the Corvallis Spartans are headed to the postseason.
Corvallis High topped South Albany 52-27 at home on Friday to lock up the fifth and final playoff spot in the Mid-Willamette Conference. After narrowly missing out on a trip to state several times throughout their careers, the Spartans’ seniors made it a season-long goal to make sure they didn’t come up short this fall.
They closed out the regular season by winning three of their final four games and made good on that goal.
“It’s very exciting, we all worked super hard to get here,” Corvallis senior running back Izaak Worsch said. “We knew we could make it. We knew we had to come out here and win and we did that and I’m just super proud of all the guys out here. We played our hearts out.”
Entering this week, the Spartans (4-5) held an identical record with Crescent Valley as the two teams battled it out for a single playoff spot. Corvallis beat the Raiders earlier this season, meaning it held the tiebreaker and simply needed to win in order to extend its season.
“We didn’t want to depend on anybody else,” Corvallis coach Chris McGowan said. “If we get in, we deserve it. If we didn’t, then we didn’t deserve it.”
The Spartans' nucleus of seniors have been playing together for years — many of them since youth football — and that group stepped up in a big way on Friday to make sure they would get to play another week.
“It’s really special for them,” McGowan said. “They’ve always been kind of an undersized, small group since they were freshman. To do something that this school hasn’t done in awhile is pretty cool.”
Worsch ran the ball for 237 yards on 33 carries and scored three times, while senior wideout Ethan Hester caught six passes for 143 yards and finished with three scores as well.
“I don’t think (Hester) gets enough recognition,” Worsch said. “The man is an incredibly hard worker. He goes out and makes plays when we need him to. He’s got sure hands and he’s a great runner after the catch. He showed that today.”
The Spartans took a 24-14 lead into the half thanks to a couple of early touchdowns on the ground by Worsch and then delivered a gutsy stop on South Albany’s first possession of the second half to take the wind out of the RedHawks’ sails.
Corvallis halted South just inches short of a first down on a fourth-and-12 fake punt attempt and took over at midfield. It then orchestrated a six-play drive that consisted solely of running plays and pushed the lead to 31-14 on a 4-yard fly sweep by Hester.
One drive later, the Spartans forced South to go three-and-out, and it took just one play for Worsch to uncork a 68-yard touchdown run that made it 37-14. On a night in which he was often running through contact for hard yards, Worsch made one cut and then jetted up the right sideline, untouched, to score.
“He kind of makes our offense go,” McGowan said. “We’ve leaned on him hard — he’s a pretty special kid. It’s not just him, I know he carries a big load for us, but he’s got a great supporting cast that helps.”
Later in the half, the Spartans marched into the red zone again and Worsch started to run a direct snap up the middle before pulling back and lobbing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Hester to put the finishing touches on the victory.
South Albany concluded its season with a 2-7 record. Sophomore running back Tyler Seiber ran for 62 yards on 16 carries and Isaiah Gilliam returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the RedHawks.
South featured a large core of underclassmen and will return many of its skill position starters next season.
“It’s gonna be good,” Seiber said. “We’re gonna be in really good shape. Our underclassmen are going to be really good. … We learned a lot this season and want to see what we can do going into next season.”