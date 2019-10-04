ALSEA — Alsea forfeited its Friday night home matchup with Gilchrist after playing the first half because the Wolverines did not have enough healthy players to continue fielding a team.
Playing in a six-man league this season, the 1A Wolverines were battling injuries coming into the game and had just eight players dressed to play. They took a 21-14 lead at the start of the second quarter, but several players went down with injuries throughout the remainder of the half.
The players that were healthy were left to play both offense and defense full time, and an up-tempo Gilchrist attack left them fatigued. Near the end of the second quarter, Alsea was playing with five players and after halftime, its coaches elected to not play the second half.
“When this team is full-go, we’re an amazing team,” Alsea coach Joe Martinez said. “We’ve battled every team we’ve played. You can see we’re just short right now; we were already missing two starters tonight, two unbelievable players.”
Alsea is 2-3 on the season and is scheduled to travel to McKenzie next Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
“The competitive side of the game is not everything,” Martinez said. “It’s their health, it’s them having fun. I have to be the one that says, ‘No, that’s enough. I’m proud of you for wanting to go back in, but that’s not what we need.’ It is tough — we all wanna win but sometimes you just have to tip your hat. We’ve just been hit by the injury bug.”