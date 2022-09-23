High school football: West Albany rally falls short in 26-21 loss to Dallas

West Albany High’s fourth-quarter comeback came up short on Friday night in a 26-21 loss to Dallas at Memorial Stadium.

The Dragons took a 26-7 lead with just over 8 minutes left in the game on a short pass from quarterback Owen Hess to Brock Duncan. That score appeared to put the game out of reach as West Albany’s offense had been held in check for much of the contest.

But West Albany put together a quick scoring drive on its next possession. Junior quarterback Lucas Hews completed passes to Zack Ferguson and Demarcus Houston for first downs, and Noah Reese broke free for a first-down run. Hews then found Ferguson for a 14-yard touchdown pass and the extra-point by Juan Zaragoza cut the deficit to 26-14 with 7:14 left to play.

The Bulldogs attempted an onside kick, which Dallas recovered. The Dragons had good field position after the onside kick, but the West Albany defense held firm and forced Dallas to punt.

The Bulldogs began the drive deep in their own territory but moved quickly down the field. Houston caught a 13-yard pass for a first down and a pass interference penalty on the Dragons gave the Bulldogs another first down. Hews then found Houston open down the middle of the field and Dallas defenders brought him down at the 7-yard line after a 40-yard gain.

But West Albany was unable to push the ball into the end zone. The Dallas defense made four consecutive stops and took possession deep in their own territory.

The Bulldogs kept the Dragons pinned and forced a punt, which Houston returned to the Dallas 27. Reese capped a quick scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and the Bulldogs trailed 26-21 with just under a minute left to play.

West Albany once again attempted an onside kick, which Dallas recovered. The Dragons were then able to kneel out the clock for the victory.

Both defenses dominated in the opening quarter. West Albany was able to slow Dallas’ running attack and the Dragons applied consistent pressure on Hews. Dallas took the lead on a 33-yard touchdown run by workhorse running back Emilio Miranda on the final play of the first quarter.

After struggling to move the ball in the opening quarter, West Albany answered quickly. The drive was highlighted by a 47-yard pass from Hews to Houston. Hews then found Wyatt Leon for a 22-yard pass as the Bulldogs tied the game at 7-7.

The Dragons took advantage of two West Albany turnovers late in the second quarter to take a 20-7 halftime lead.

West Albany (2-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) will play at Central on Friday. Dallas (3-1 MWC) has a bye this week and will play at Corvallis on Oct. 7.

Dallas 26, West Albany 21

Dallas 7 13 0 6 — 26

West Albany 0 7 0 14 — 21

First quarter

D: Emilio Miranda 33 run (Noah Darland kick); 0:00

Second quarter

WA: Wyatt Leon 22 pass from Lukas Hews (Juan Zaragoza kick); 11:02

D: Miranda 4 run (kick blocked); 1:09

D: Isaiah Mosley 39 pass from Kaden Moore (Darland kick); 0:50

Fourth quarter

D: Brock Duncan 3 pass from Owen Hess (conversion failed); 8:05

WA: Zack Ferguson 14 pass from Hews (Zaragoza kick); 7:14

WA: Noah Reese 1 run (Zaragoza kick); 0:55