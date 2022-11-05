High school football: Team effort lifts South Albany to 35-7 win over Mountain View

A complete team effort gave South Albany High a 35-7 victory over visiting Mountain View on Friday night in the first round of the 5A state football playoffs.

The RedHawks built a 21-7 lead in the first quarter by taking advantage of big plays by the offense, defense and special teams.

Mountain View (5-5) struck first, putting together a touchdown drive which was capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Crum to receiver Kaden Alayan.

The RedHawks drew even on their next possession as senior quarterback Kaden Younger found a gap on a keeper and raced 65 yards for a touchdown.

On the ensuing kickoff, South Albany kicker Jesus Collazo struck a low, hard drive which one of Mountain View’s upfield blockers couldn’t handle. The RedHawks jumped on the loose ball and took possession in Cougar territory.

South Albany’s Logan Johnson finished the ensuing drive with a short touchdown run to give the RedHawks a lead they would not give up.

On Mountain View’s next possession it was the South Albany defense which made the big play. Senior defensive lineman Howard Yost got a hand up and tipped a pass from Crum and senior linebacker Max Williams made the interception.

Williams credited the South Albany coaching staff with setting up the play. When Mountain View receiver Colton Crowl stayed behind the line of scrimmage the snap, the defense recognized the play call.

“We saw they were in trips and we knew … from the film, watch out for screens and bubbles. And when (number) 2 dropped back, Howie tipped that ball,” Williams said.

The RedHawks punched in a short drive with a touchdown run by Jedidiah Kollaer to take a commanding lead into the second quarter.

South Albany added second-half touchdown runs by Younger and Anthony Vestal to put the game out of reach.

The game was played in a driving rain and the RedHawks kept the ball on the ground with 53 rushing attempts on 54 offensive plays. Younger led the way with 16 carries for 143 yards and Vestal had 120 yards on eight carries. Fullback Logan Johnson finished with 66 yards rushing on 16 attempts and Kollaer had 47 yards on eight carries.

Younger completed his only pass attempt, connecting with Johnson for a 13-yard gain.

The sixth-seeded RedHawks (7-2) will play at No. 3 seed Bend on Friday night in the 5A quarterfinals. The Lava Bears advanced with a 41-0 win over Hillsboro.

South Albany 35, Mountain View 7

Mountain View 7 0 0 0 — 7

South Albany 21 0 7 7 — 35

First Quarter

MV — Alayan 5 pass from Crum (Calvert kick), 7:00.

SA — Younger 65 run (Collazo kick), 5:37.

SA — Johnson 1 run (Collazo kick), 2:32.

SA — Kollaer 2 run (Collazo kick), :43.

Third Quarter

SA — Younger 5 run (Collazo kick), 4:48.

Fourth Quarter

SA — Vestal 45 run (Collazo kick), 5:53.