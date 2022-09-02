High school football: South Albany makes big plays in 17-7 win over Central

The South Albany High football team made several big plays to build a halftime lead and then turned the game over to its defense on Friday night in a season-opening 17-7 victory over visiting Central.

South Albany struck quickly on its opening drive as sophomore fullback Logan Johnson ran straight up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown run. Jesus Collazo made the extra point to give the RedHawks a 7-0 lead.

Central put together a good drive on its next possession and had the ball on the 1-yard line before an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the Panthers back 15 yards and resulted in a missed field-goal attempt.

South Albany junior defensive back DeShawn Gilliam stopped the next Central drive with an interception.

Central evened the game in the second quarter. Facing a fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, senior quarterback Chase Nelson found receiver Dominic Castanon open in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

South Albany’s kickoff return unit then made the play of the game. Gilliam caught the kickoff just outside the 20-yard line, got a couple of good blocks and accelerated past the first wave of the Central kick coverage. Gilliam then made a couple of potential tacklers miss en route to a touchdown.

Gilliam said this is his first kickoff return for a touchdown.

“I was just running and I saw a whole bunch of blocks,” Gilliam said. “I saw a wide open lane and I just took it. And then, as soon as I knew it, I was looking back and there was no one behind me.”

The RedHawks added to their lead after an interception by senior linebacker Max Williams late in the second quarter. South Albany quarterback Kaden Younger led the RedHawks into scoring position and Collazo made a 20-yard field-goal attempt just before the half ended.

South Albany carried its 10–point advantage into the fourth quarter and then sealed the win with a long, methodical drive. The RedHawks took possession at their own 27 and drove inside the Central 5, running nearly 7 minutes off the clock.

“Our sophomore fullback, Logan Johnson, he just did a great job for us tonight. We went to our 4-minute offense and our quarterback did a really nice job of waiting for the back judge’s hand and it was good to see. We practiced that this week and we were able to run it and it was really impressive,” said co-head coach David Younger.

After taking over on downs with just under 3 minutes left on the clock, Central drove into the red zone, but the South Albany defense held up and ended the game with a sack.

South Albany (1-0) will play at Crescent Valley on Friday.