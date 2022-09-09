High school football: Santiam Christian High routs Creswell 40-0

Santiam Christian High senior Luke Bellamy had never scored a touchdown entering Friday’s home football game against Creswell.

Late in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 40-0 victory, the defensive lineman finally got his chance. The Bulldogs lined up to punt in their own territory and the snap went over the punter’s head. Bellamy scooped up the loose ball and sprinted into the zone where he enjoyed the first touchdown celebration of his career.

“It’s exciting, it’s different. It’s something most linemen don’t get to experience,” Bellamy said. “Never scored. That’s number one. Hopefully not the last, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Bellamy’s touchdown gave the Eagles a 26-0 halftime lead. It was a second straight dominant performance by Santiam Christian, which defeated Paradise High 40-7 last week.

The Eagles got on the board midway through the first quarter when senior running back Jayden Christy broke loose on a 51-yard touchdown run. That was the first of three touchdowns for the senior.

Santiam Christian also had success throwing the ball. Later in the first quarter, senior quarterback Jared Mehlschau found Gavin VanVolkinburg on a short pass over the middle and the senior tight end outraced the Creswell defenders for a 73-yard touchdown.

Sophomore running back Jeremy Ness finished the scoring with a short touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

With the game well out of reach, the only remaining drama was whether the Santiam Christian defense could keep the visitors off the scoreboard. The Eagles substituted heavily in the second half, but the defense maintained its intensity and finished the job.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“It meant a lot,” Bellamy said. “We practiced and practiced and worked hard. A shutout’s a lot. Our offense started out not so hot, but our defense right out of the gate, three and out, three and out, three and out. For a football team that’s trying to go deep in the playoffs, that’s important.”

Santiam Christian will host Salem Academy on Friday.

Santiam Christian 40, Creswell 0

Creswell 0 0 0 0 — 0

Santiam Christian 12 14 7 7 — 40

First quarter

SC - Jayden Christy 51 run (kick blocked)

SC - Gavin VanVolkinburg 73 pass from Jared Mehlschau (conversion failed)

Second quarter

SC - Christy 1 run (Caleb Ness kick)

SC - Luke Bellamy punt recovery (Ness kick)

Third quarter

SC - Christy 1 run (Ness kick)

Fourth quarter

SC - Jeremy Ness 1 run (Ness kick)