High school football roundup: South Albany rolls to 42-8 win at Crescent Valley

South Albany High dominated the line of scrimmage on Friday night in a 42-8 win at Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference football matchup.

The RedHawks held the Raiders to 162 yards of total offense, including 22 yards rushing.

South Albany quarterback Kaden Younger complete 5 of 7 attempts for 71 yards. He threw one touchdown pass, which was caught by receiver DaShawn Gilliam, who had three catches for 54 yards in the contest.

South Albany spread out the carries on Friday night. Anthony Vestal ran for 64 yards and two touchdowns and Diah Kollaer gained 66 yards rushing with one score. Fullback Logan Johson gained 28 yards with two scores and Max Louber added 62 rushing yards.

South Albany (2-0, 2-0 MWC) will host McKay on Friday. Crescent Valley (0-2, 0-1) will host Corvallis.

Monroe 52, Rogue River 32

Monroe's Nate Young ran for 302 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Dragons defeated visiting Rogue River in a nonconference contest. Young scored on carries of 74, 8, 51 and 77 yards.

Braiden Ellis added 89 yards rushing on seven carries and scored one touchdown. Quarterback Brock Horning was 3 for 7 passing with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Luke Crowson.

Rogue River's offensive attack was led by senior running back Said McWillie, who ran for 270 yards on 33 carries and scored four touchdowns.

Monroe (1-1) will host Waldport on Friday.