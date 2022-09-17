High school football roundup: Santiam Christian shuts out Salem Academy 42-0

Santiam Christian High dominated Salem Academy in a nonconference football contest Friday night in Adair Village.

The Eagles forced four turnovers by the Crusaders in the 42-0 victory.

Santiam Christian running back Jayden Christy had 15 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jared Mehlschau completed 7 of 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles had 402 yards of total offense in the game, with 270 yards rushing.

Santiam Christian (3-0, 1-0 3A Special District 2) will play at Amity on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Monroe 48, Waldport 0

Monroe's Nate Young rushed for 306 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns as the Dragons routed visiting Waldport.

Mike Terry, Manuel Smith and David Lopez added touchdown runs for Monroe.

For Waldport, Preston Segaline had 42 yards on 13 carries.

The Dragons (2-1, 1-0 2A Special District 2) will play at Oakridge on Friday.

Other scores: Dallas 41, Lebanon 11; Philomath 42, Cottage Grove 0; Cascade 22, Sweet Home 13; Pleasant Hill 20, Harrisburg 14; Kennedy 64, Jefferson 0; Lowell 40, Central Linn 16