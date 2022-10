Monroe took a four-game winning streak into Friday night's 2A Special District 2 football matchup at Lowell. But the Dragons were unable to extend their streak, falling 42-6 to the Devils.

For Monroe, Nate Young had 58 yards on 12 carries and one touchdow. Manny Smtih led the Dragons with 86 yards rushing and Braiden Ellis had 61 yards receiving.

The Dragons (4-2, 3-1) will host Taft on Friday.