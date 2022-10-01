High school football roundup: Monroe dominates visiting Toledo

Monroe High built a 30-0 halftime lead en route to a 36-20 home victory over Toledo on Friday night in a 2A Special District 2 football matchup.
For Monroe, Nate Young rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries and scored one touchdown. Manuel Smith added two touchdowns on 28 yards rushing. Brock Horning was 7 for 10 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown pass to Braiden Ellis. Luke Crowson caught four passes for 56 yards.
For Toledo, Rayden Taylor gained 226 yards on 30 carries and scored 2 touchdowns. Tyee Garcia added 104 yards on 18 carries scoring one touchdown.
Monroe (4-1, 3-0) will play Friday at Lowell.
Other scores: Central 35, West Albany 28; McKay 51, Crescent Valley 22; Marist 42, Sweet Home 12; Stayton 33, Philomath 14; La Pine 64, Harrisburg 0; Santiam Christian def. Jefferson (forfeit)