High school football roundup: Lebanon High runs to victory at Corvallis

Lebanon High's ground attack overcame Corvallis' passing game as the Warriors earned a 42-39 victory over the host Spartans on Friday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference football game.

Lebanon took a 27-20 lead into the fourth quarter but back-to-back touchdowns by Corvallis gave the Spartans a 33-27 lead. The Warriors regained the lead on a 10-yard scoring run by Wyatt Wessel.

Corvallis answered with another scoring drive and led 39-33 late in the game. But the Warriors put together a final drive which was capped by a 14-yard touchdown run by freshman Darius Freeman.

Freeman ran for 163 yards on 17 carries with two touchdows. Wessel ran for 152 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Hayden George also ran for two scores and quarterback Andreus Smith ran for a touchdown.

Corvallis quarterback Axel Prechel threw for 442 yards and four touchdowns. Truman Brasfield was his main target, catching eight passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Trey Johnson had seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Lebanon (2-2 MWC) will play Friday at South Albany. Corvallis (0-4 MWC) will play at Silverton on Thursday.

Central 42, Crescent Valley 6

The Raiders fell at Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference game on Thursday.

The Raiders scored on an interception return for a touchdown by Walker Still in the first quarter.

Quarterback Rocco McClave completed 15 of 30 passes for 153 yards. Luey Campos had five catches for 63 yards.

The Raiders (1-3, 1-2 MWC) will host McKay on Friday.

Monroe 58, Oakridge 6

Nate Young rushed for 283 on nine carries and scored four touchdowns as the Dragons dominated at Oakridge in a 2A Special District 2 matchup.

Monroe's Manuel Smith added 63 yards on nine carries and Braiden Ellis added 60 yards on four rushing attempts with two touchdowns. Ellis also had one catch for 49 yards.

For Oakridge, Jamison Roach had 55 yards on eight carries. Max Maher scored Oakridge’s lone touchdown on a 15-yard carry.

Monroe (3-1, 2-0 SD2) will host Toledo on Friday.

Other scores: Junction City 40, Philomath 26; Sweet Home 26, Cottage Grove 0; Newport 47, Jefferston 6; Siuslaw 47, Harrisburg 7; Waldport 29, Central Linn 0