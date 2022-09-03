High school football roundup: Lebanon High rallies for 41-39 win over McKay

Lebanon High scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns Friday night to rally for a 41-39 victory over McKay.

The Warriors tied the game on a 14-yard touchdown run by Hayden George. Wyatt Wessel scored on the two-point conversion to give Lebanon the victory.

Lebanon quarterback Andreus Smith completed 8 of 17 pass attempts for 154 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown. Smith had a 20-yard touchdown pass to George in the third quarter and completed a 26-yard scoring pass to Colton Vandetta in the fourth quarter.

Lebanon's Darius Freeman had 118 yards rushing on 16 yards with a touchdown. Brady Crenshaw added 84 yards rushing on 10 attempts with a score. Vandetta was the Warriors' leading receiver with five catches for 96 yards.

Lebanon (1-0) will host West Albany on Friday.

Willamette 27, Crescent Valley 26

Crescent Valley quarterback Rocco McClave completed 27 of 42 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns on Friday in Crescent Valley High's loss to visiting Willamette.

The Raiders took the early lead on a 29-yard touchdown pass from McClave to Luey Campos.

The Wolverines answered with two second-quarter touchdowns to take a 13-6 halftime lead.

McClave found Walker Still for a 29-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but the two-point conversion failed.

Crescent Valley took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a 21-yard pass from McClave to Still. The Raiders scored on the conversion to go up 20-13.

After a Wolverine touchdown cut the Raiders' lead to 20-19, Brayden Thibert scored on a 22-yard run for the Raiders. The PAT attempt was no good, leaving the Raiders with a 26-19 advantage.

Willamette then mounted a final scoring drive and converted the two-point conversion for the narrow victory.

Still finished the game with six receptions for 138 yards and Campos caught seven passes for 96 yards.

North Marion 26, Harrisburg 21

Harrisburg took a 21-20 lead with 1:50 left in the game on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jack Lidbeck to Jackson Davis.

But the hosts put together a final touchdown drive of their own to win the non-league contest.

Lidbeck finished with three touchdown passes and also had an interception while playing defense. Davis caught two touchdowns passes and Parker Hughes also had a scoring reception. Devin Martin tallied 120 all-purpose yards for Harrisburg.

Brody Buzzard led the defense with 15 tackles and Martin had 10 tackles. The Eagles intercepted three North Marion passes, with Landen Hecht and Anden Lawson each picking off a pass.

Harrisburg (0-1) will play at Corbett on Friday.

Oakland 42, Monroe 14

Monroe High lost its opener at Oakland on Friday night in a nonconference football matchup.

Both touchdowns for the Dragons came on passes from Brock Horning to Nate Young.

Monroe (0-1) will host Rogue River on Friday.