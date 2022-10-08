High school football roundup: Crescent Valley loses shootout at Silverton

Crescent Valley High lost 72-54 at Silverton on Friday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference football game.

Both the Raiders and the Foxes had more than 600 yards of total offense in the contest.

Crescent Valley quarterback Rocco McClave completed 20 of 27 passes for 450 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. Walker Still had eight catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Luey Campos had nine receptions for 215 yards and two scores.

McClave also carried the ball 16 times for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Crescent Valley (1-5, 1-4 MWC) will play at West Albany on Friday.

Lowell 42, Monroe 6

Monroe took a four-game winning streak into its 2A Special District 2 football matchup at Lowell, but the Dragons were unable to extend their streak.

For Monroe, Nate Young had 58 yards on 12 carries and one touchdow. Manny Smtih led the Dragons with 86 yards rushing and Braiden Ellis had 61 yards receiving.

The Dragons (4-2, 3-1) will host Taft on Friday.

Other scores: Dallas 48, Corvallis 26; Cascade 38, Philomath 20; Santiam Christian 48, Newport 0; Dayton 42, Scio 20; Amity 53, Jefferson 6; Toledo 36, Central Linn 16