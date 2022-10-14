High school football roundup: Allen scores five TDs in Bulldogs' 56-14 win over Raiders

West Albany High running back Marcus Allen scored five touchdowns on Friday night as the Bulldogs rolled to a 56-14 home victory over Crescent Valley.

Allen ran for 138 yards on 18 carries. Tyler Hart-McNally led the Bulldogs with 174 yards rushing on 13 attempts with one touchdown.

West Albany quarterback Lucas Hughes completed 19 of 26 pass attempts for 335 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Simmons caught the first touchdown pass and Noah Reese caught the second. Wyatt Lyon was the Bulldogs' leading receiver, catching five passes for 128 yards.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The Bulldogs led 35-14 at halftime and then outscored the Raiders 21-0 in the second half.

West Albany (4-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) will play at Silverton on Friday. Crescent Valley (1-6, 1-5 MWC) will host Lebanon on Friday.

Taft 61, Monroe 54

Monroe High came up short in a 2A Special District 2 matchup against visiting Taft on Friday.

Braiden Ellis led the Dragons with 212 rushing yards on 35 carrries with one TD. He also completed his only passing attempt for a touchdown. Manny Smith rushed for 130 yards on 25 carries, scoring four touchdowns. Quarterback Brock Horning was 9-for-18 passing for 108 yards and one TD. Luke Crowson had four receptions for 101 yards and one receiving TD.

For Taft, Armando Fajardo had 166 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns. Devin Evjen had nine carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Monroe (4-3, 3-2 SD2) has a bye this week and will then conclude the regular season at Central Linn on Oct. 28.