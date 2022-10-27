HIgh school football: RedHawks make key plays in 48-14 win over Spartans

Anthony Vestal’s 95-yard interception return for a touchdown helped South Albany High take control of its regular-season finale against visiting Corvallis on Thursday night.

The RedHawks won 48-14 and are assured of a berth in the 5A state football playoffs which will begin next week. South Albany’s first-round matchup won’t be decided until all games are completed on Friday.

South Albany (6-2 overall and Mid-Willamette Conference) jumped out to a 14-0 lead Thursday on a short touchdown run by fullback Logan Johnson and a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kaden Younger to Jedidiah Kollaer. The first RedHawks score was set up by a 72-yard carry by Vestal.

But the Spartans (0-9, 0-8) answered with a scoring drive of their own late in the first quarter. The RedHawks took away Corvallis’ power running attack so the Spartans took to the air. Quarterback Axel Prechel completed a series of passes to Hayden Silbernagel and Truman Brasfield to march into the red zone. Prechel then found senior receiver Trey Johnson for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

The RedHawks put together a drive on their next possession, but it stalled deep in Corvallis territory and a fourth-down stop gave the Spartans the ball. Corvallis once again worked its way down the field with a series of completions by Prechel.

The Spartans had the ball at the 5-yard line when Vestal made the play of the game. Prechel dropped back to pass and his throw was tipped by South Albany defensive lineman Jack George and caught by Vestal, who sprinted down the sideline for the score.

“They had a good drive. They were pushing the ball down on us, being a lot more productive than we expected them to be. The opportunity presented itself and I made the most out of it I could. Coaches put me in a great position to make the play,” Vestal said.

The RedHawks added another touchdown just before halftime and took a 27-7 lead into the break. South Albany then scored three straight touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

For the game, Younger completed 5 of 8 passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Vestal had five carries for 92 yards and Kollaer ran for 72 yards on nine attempts. Johnson had eight carries for 62 yards and two scores.

On defense, Kollaer had a team-high 6.5 tackles, DeShawn Gilliam had five tackles and Jayden Pang had 4.5 tackles.

With the win South Albany is assured of at least a tie for second place in the conference and a second consecutive state playoff berth.

South Albany 48, Corvallis 14

Corvallis 7 0 0 7 — 14

South Albany 14 13 21 0 — 48

First Quarter

SA — Johnson 2 run (Collazo kick), 6:37.

SA — Kollaer 56 pass from Younger (Collazo kick), 5:11.

CHS — Johnson 20 pass from Prechel (Indra kick), :9.

Second Quarter

SA — Vestal 95 interception return (Collazo kick), 2:18.

SA — Vasquez 21 pass from Younger (PAT missed), :13.

Third Quarter

SA — Johnson 15 run (Collazo kick), 9:38.

SA — Vestal 14 pass from Younger (Collazo kick), 3:38.

SA — Hallberg 38 run (Collazo kick), 1:11.

Fourth Quarter

CHS — Silbernagel 33 pass from Prechel (Indra kick), 1:35.