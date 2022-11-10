High school football: RedHawks expect physical game at Bend

When South Albany faces off against Bend on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the 5A state football playoffs, it will be a matchup of two teams with very similar philosophies.

“They want to run the ball first and they want to play great defense,” South Albany co-head coach David Younger said of Bend, and that description works equally well for the RedHawks.

South Albany (7-2) ran for more than 375 yards last Friday night in a 35-7 victory over Mountain View in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The RedHawks rolled up this yardage behind the blocking of first-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference linemen Mitchell Fouse and Adam Halberg.

Quarterback Kaden Younger ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns against the Cougars. The RedHawks spread the other carries between tailbacks Anthony Vestal, Jedidiah Kollaer and Sawyer Hallberg, as well as rugged sophomore fullback Logan Johnson.

It was the right approach on a cold, wet night at South Albany.

“We talked to the kids early in the week. We knew the conditions weren’t going to be ideal. I thought our offensive line did a great job being physical, opening up holes for our running back and our quarterback,” Younger said.

Bend (9-1) advanced with a 41-0 win over Hillsboro in the opening round. The Lava Bears closed out the regular season with a 40-14 win over Mountain View, their only common opponent with the RedHawks.

The Lava Bears have been one of the top defensive teams in the 5A classification this season, giving up just 62 total points in 10 games. More than half of those points came in Bend’s 35-21 loss to No. 1 seed Summit (9-1) on Oct. 7. The Lava Bears have posted six shutouts this season.

Younger said Bend runs a traditional defense with four down linemen, four linebackers and three defensive backs. He is very familiar with that defense because it is what he ran when he served as the defensive coordinator for his dad, Rob Younger, at Sweet Home High.

“We were very good defensively, but we knew where our weaknesses were. We always said it’s a bend but don’t break defense. Bend does a really good job with that. They stay in that 4-4 look and they’ve got some really physical, good football players on the defensive side of the ball,” Younger said.

Younger said the RedHawks have had a strong week of practice and he especially praised the work of the scout team defense. Younger believes this squad is ready to compete for a spot in the state semifinals.

“Offensively, I don’t think they’ve seen a team that’s as physical as we are running the football, but also able to throw the football and be successful. I just feel like we’ve got a great game plan going in,” Younger said.

Co-head coach Jeff Louber said that on offense, Bend relies on the Wing-T. This old-school offense lines up with a fullback and tailback in the backfield, a wingback who typically lines up on the strong side with the tight end, and a single wide receiver on the opposite side.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The offense relies on misdirection with plenty of counters and reverses. As the defense compacts to defend the run, the offense will attempt to strike downfield and Bend has a real weapon at the wide receiver spot in 6-foot-4 senior Blake Groshong.

Louber thinks South Albany’s defense is built to compete against this style of offense and it has been tested all season by run-dominant teams in the Mid-Willamette Conference.

“I think our run defense is probably one of our biggest strengths. That kind of plays into our biggest strength. We just have to be disciplined. Their style of offense is much like an option — even though it’s not a traditional option — in that you have multiple plays based on the same look,” Louber said.

South Albany has three senior defensive linemen to anchor that run defense: Jack George, Jaden Pang and Howard Yost. Both George and Pang were first-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference selections.

“They’re going to have to have a really good game up front and our linebacker corps is going to need to be able to read guards and fill, and our secondary is going to be called on for more run support than pass support this week,” Louber said.

That linebacking corps includes senior Max Louber, also a first-team all-conference pick.

South Albany lost in the first round of the 5A state playoffs last year and the win over Mountain View advanced the RedHawks to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.

Senior linebacker Max Williams said the team’s playoff loss a year ago has stayed in the players’ memories and served as motivation during the win over the Cougars.

“This group of guys, I knew we were gonna get this far, now we’re gonna keep going all the way,” Williams said.

Younger said the 2017 quarterfinal loss to Hermiston was a learning experience for the coaching staff and he hopes those lessons will be useful this week.

“That 2017 team was a great team, just like this team,” Younger said. “It’s a different mentality in the playoffs. You’ve really got to shore up any weaknesses that you see on film, self-scouting yourself, but also preparing the kids to play.”

The winner of Friday’s game will advance to play the winner of the Silverton/Wilsonville matchup.