HIgh school football: RedHawks celebrate earning a share of conference title

Jeff Louber, the co-head football coach at South Albany High, said the team set two goals for the regular season.

“That was our goal from day one was to be conference champs,” Louber said. “Goal two, obviously, was to host a playoff and so we’re able to accomplish both of those goals. Now we just have to keep on reaching for our next set of goals.”

The RedHawks (6-2 overall and Mid-Willamette Conference) came into the final week of the regular season knowing that with a win over Corvallis they could clinch at least a tie for second place in the league. South Albany took care of its business with a 48-14 home victory and then had to wait for the other league games to be played on Friday night.

It turned out to be a night of upsets in the conference. Lebanon knocked off Silverton 41-20, handing the Foxes their second conference loss of the year and creating a three-way tie atop the MWC standings between Silverton, South Albany and Central.

McKay High’s 20-14 victory at West Albany (5-3 MWC) further scrambled the playoff outlook. As a result of that loss, the Bulldogs fell behind Dallas (5-3) in the conference standings and the Dragons claimed the final automatic bid. Ultimately, West Albany received an at-large bid, sending five Mid-Willamette Conference teams into the 5A state playoffs.

Louber said Friday’s results were evidence of what he and co-head coach David Younger have believed all season.

“We have the most difficult league in the state. We tell our kids every week’s a playoff game and it doesn’t matter who you play in our league, you know it’s going to be a tough win,” Louber said.

Louber, who attended the game at Lebanon on Friday with coach Younger, pointed out that both Silverton and West Albany lost the week after their showdown, which the Bulldogs won 21-20.

“I really thought that Lebanon’s offense hadn’t just quite clicked yet, but I knew if it did, Silverton would have a tough go at ‘em. Especially coming off a West week. I think West and Silverton really battled each other hard. It’s tough to recover the next week after a game like that,” Louber said.

For the RedHawks, this is the program’s first football conference title since 2017. This is also the second straight playoff berth for the team. South Albany lost 19-7 at Hood River Valley in the first round last season.

South Albany quarterback Kaden Younger is proud to be part of the turnaround in the program, which went through some hard years after that 2017 season.

“We were 0-6 my sophomore year and it just feels really nice that we all worked hard to get where we are now. I’m glad to be playing another week,” Younger said. “Last year, I feel our season got cut short in the playoffs and this year we’re looking forward to making a push.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The senior said he knew this could be a special team because everyone had the right outlook.

“I’ve been ball-boying for South Albany since I was in fourth grade so I’ve been around here for a while and I’ve seen a lot of good teams come through. It’s all about the energy. You can tell a team’s going to be good when they all fall under a common goal as a collective. They’re not just individuals but we’re all working for one thing,” Younger said.

South Albany will host Mountain View at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars went 5-4 overall and were 3-2 in the Intermountain Conference, placing third.

“They’ve got a pretty dynamic offense. Run a bunch of different sets, I-back to a spread set, empty set. They’ve done a really good job of mixing things up. It’s going to be a challenge for us,” Louber said. “The way that they go from a heavy set to a spread set, it’s something that teams dabble in but not quite as heavy as they’re doing this.”