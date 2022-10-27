HIgh school football: Philomath sends off seniors, builds for the future

This has been a frustrating season for Philomath’s David Griffith and the other members of the small senior class. The Warriors (2-6, 1-4 4A Special District 3) will conclude their season on Friday at Sweet Home (3-5, 1-4) and will not qualify for the playoffs.

Griffith missed two important league games late in the year after suffering a concussion against Stayton on Sept. 30. The injury occurred when he collided with a teammate.

Griffith was able to return for the Warriors’ homecoming and senior night game last Friday against Klamath Union. On the first play from scrimmage, Griffith took a handoff and ran 70 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone for Philomath’s 35-6 win over the Pelicans.

“It felt good to finally be back and break out a big run at home in my last home game in front of the fans and everything,” Griffith said. “We haven’t won on senior night in I don’t know how many years.”

Griffith’s injury was just one of several to hit Philomath during that stretch. The team also lost a starting offensive lineman to a concussion and had additional players miss games due to injury and illness, said second-year head coach Alex Firth.

“We’ve been banged up. We’re not really deep and we’ve been banged up. Duct tape and bailing wire,” Firth said.

Facing that adversity and snapping the team’s four-game losing streak made the win over Klamath Union even more meaningful. Firth was especially happy for the team’s five seniors: running back/linebacker Ty Olson, tight end/linebacker Ty May, linemen Chad Russell and Giovanni Abdelsayed, and Griffith.

“They deserve it. They’ve been here for four years, been through the pandemic, all that craziness. Really proud of the group of seniors. Work hard, great team players. This week some of them stepped up, put their hands down, played on the offensive line. We’re pretty beat up but guys stepped up,” Firth said.

May and Russell will be difficult to replace. May is 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds and Russell is 6-7, 225 pounds. May is a valuable weapon in the passing game and both are menacing defenders with their size and agility on the edge.

"Ty’s always a threat in the passing game, he’s such a big target," Firth said.

Philomath has 23 freshmen and sophomores on the roster and they have gotten valuable playing time this season. Among those freshmen, Firth said receiver CD Nuno, center Lake Mulberry and middle linebacker Rocco De la Rosa have played key roles on the team.

There are eight players in this year’s junior class, including starting quarterback Kaden Muir.

“It’s always going to be a numbers issue for us," Firth said. "I like where we’re going. Super young. Getting all these kids playing time at the varsity level is going to help us next year and the year after that. I think it takes a couple years to get established and get things going. Depth is always going to be an issue.”

Philomath will conclude the season with the game at Sweet Home. The Huskies are coming off a 40-20 loss at Stayton.

Firth said it is important for the Warriors to get off to a fast start.

“When we play like we can play, we play pretty well. The problem is we play well for two quarters and then we start getting gassed a little bit,” Firth said. “If something good happens early and we start rolling, it goes really well for us.”

Griffith wants to end his playing career with a victory. He knows it’s going to be difficult to take off the uniform for the last time, but he is grateful for the experience he had in the program and the experiences he shared with his teammates.

“It changed me as a person, definitely, from how I was younger," Griffith said. "Taught me a lot of things. It was an important part of my life to be a part of it for four years. I feel very blessed that I could be a part of it and all the people surrounding. It was really good for me."