HIgh school football: Philomath routs Klamath Union 35-6

Philomath running back David Griffith ran for two touchdowns on Friday night as the Warriors defeated Klamath Union 35-6 in a non-league football game at Clemens Field.

Philomath set the tone for the game on the first play from scrimmage. Griffith took the handoff on a counter play, ran through a large gap in the Klamath Union defensive line, then cut back and outraced the Pelicans defenders for a 70-yard touchdown.

“That play doesn’t happen without the five guys in front of me doing their jobs,” said Griffith, one of five seniors on the roster who were honored at halftime as the school celebrated senior night and homecoming.

The Warriors added to their lead early in the second quarter with a quick scoring drive. Quarterback Kaden Muir found receiver Preston Kramer for a 41-yard reception and on the next play, Griffith found space around the right edge for a 12-yard touchdown run.

Philomath sophomore Warwick Bushnell made two highlight plays as the Warriors took control of the game in the second quarter. He intercepted a deep pass by Klamath Union quarterback Wayce Saluskin and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.

Just before halftime, Bushnell caught a 65-yard pass from Muir as the Warriors took a 35-0 lead. That resulted in a running clock for the second half of the contest.

Klamath Union (2-6) got on the board in the third quarter on a pass from Saluskin to Tony Ortiz.

The victory snapped Philomath’s four-game losing streak. The Warriors (2-6, 1-4 4A Special District 3) will wrap up their season on Friday at Sweet Home.

In addition to Griffith, Philomath honored seniors Ty Olson, Ty May, Chad Russell and Giovanni Abdelsayed.

Philomath 35, Klamath Union 6

Klamath Union 0 0 6 0 — 6

Philomath 6 29 0 0 — 35

First Quarter

Phil — Griffith 70 run (kick missed), 9:38.

Second Quarter

Phil — Griffith 12 run (Muir run), 11:21.

Phil — Bushnell 60 interception run (Raab kick), 9:47.

Phil — Muir 3 run (Raab kick), 3:04.

Phil — Bushnell 65 pass from Muir (Raab kick), :26.

Third Quarter

KU — Ortiz 33 pass from Saluskin (conversion failed), 5:29