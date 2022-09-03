 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football: Monroe High falls to Oakland

Monroe High lost its opener at Oakland 42-14 on Friday night in a nonconference football matchup.

Both touchdowns for the Dragons came on passes from Brock Horning to Nate Young.

Monroe (0-1) will host Rogue River on Friday.

