High school football: Monroe High falls to Oakland

Monroe High lost its opener at Oakland 42-14 on Friday night in a nonconference football matchup.
Both touchdowns for the Dragons came on passes from Brock Horning to Nate Young.
Monroe (0-1) will host Rogue River on Friday.
Monroe High lost its opener at Oakland 42-14 on Friday night in a nonconference football matchup.
Both touchdowns for the Dragons came on passes from Brock Horning to Nate Young.
Monroe (0-1) will host Rogue River on Friday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.