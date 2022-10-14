High school football: Lebanon High falls 42-8 to Central

LEBANON — Lebanon High gave up touchdowns on all five Central drives in the first half on Friday night as the Panthers took a 35-0 lead at halftime. Central went on to win the Mid-Willamette Conference football matchup 42-8.

The Warriors moved the ball well at times, but drives repeatedly stalled due to penalties. Lebanon was flagged 12 times for 109 yards in the decisive first half.

On Lebanon’s second drive of the game, the Warriors drove into Central territory before facing a fourth-and-4 at the 29. Quarterback Andreus Smith gained the first down on a run, but the play was called back due to holding and the Warriors ended up turning the ball over on downs.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Later in the first half, the Warriors faced a fourth-and-1. Once again, Lebanon gained the first down but the play was nullified due to an illegal procedure penalty.

Lebanon put together an 11-play, 65-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter to get on the scoreboard. Senior running back Darius Freeman finished off the drive with a 10-yard scoring run. Smith scored on the two-point conversion.

Central quarterback Chase Nelson threw four touchdown passes for the Panthers (5-2 MWC). Ethan Dunigan and Andrew Eames each had an interception.

The Warriors (2-4) will travel to face Crescent Valley (1-6, 1-5) on Friday.

Central 42, Lebanon 8

Central 15 20 7 0 — 42

Lebanon 0 0 0 8 — 8

First Quarter

Cent — Nelson 7 run (Hernandez run), 7:19.

Cent — Taufaasau 2 pass from Nelson (Villanueva kick), :33.

Second Quarter

Cent — Castanon 23 pass from Nelson (Villanueva kick), 9:03.

Cent — Taufaasau 34 pass from Nelson (Villanueva kick), 6:34.

Cent — Hernandez 3 run (Villanueva kick), :08.

Third Quarter

Cent — Hernandez 23 pass from Nelson (Villanueva kick), 4:52.

Fourth Quarter

Leb — Freeman 10 run (Smith run), 6:10.