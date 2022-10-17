High school football: Injuries, mental mistakes prove costly for Warriors

This has not been the season the Lebanon High football team was expecting.

The Warriors entered the year with a strong senior class, had a returning starting quarterback in Andreus Smith and boasted at least two potential college recruits in senior Brady Crenshaw and junior Hayden George.

But after a 42-8 home loss to Central on Friday the Warriors are 2-4 with Mid-Willamette Conference games remaining against Crescent Valley (1-6, 1-5) and Silverton (6-1, 6-0).

Head coach Troy Walker said the team put together a strong start to its opening drive against the Panthers, but then the problems that have plagued the team much of the season recurred.

“Had a great first series, boom, boom, boom, marching down the field. Running the ball right at ‘em, mixing it up a little bit. And we just can’t seem to get out of our own way. One offsides. I think we were misaligned twice. And it’s just one of those things,” Walker said.

The Warriors were flagged 15 times for 133 yards on Friday night. Even if you subtract a couple of questionable calls — in particular the intentional grounding call in the first quarter when Lebanon receiver Colton Vandetta appeared to be in the area — that is far too many penalties for a team to be successful.

“We’ve been struggling to put a finger on it. This was the best week of practice we've had," Walker said. "Execution-wise, it was really good and then we get here, it’s first-and-15, second-and-20. And we’re just not that team. Last year we could get away with it a little bit. We’re just not that team."

Injuries have also played an unfortunate role in the Warriors’ season. The team lost Crenshaw to a season-ending knee injury in the opener.

“That’s our guy. Both sides of the ball,” Walker said.

Lebanon had to play for weeks without wide receiver/defensive back Lukas Miller. Senior lineman Pable Gonzalez-Solis broke his thumb and is out for the rest of the year.

Crenshaw and Miller anchored the defensive backfield and in their absence Walker called up players who are getting their first varsity experience.

“It’s hard because the tradition of this town is, we don’t lose very many. Ty (Tomlin) set a good precedent of that and coming and following it’s frustrating to me because early on when we were healthy, I think we were in the mix,” Walker said.

Smith said his focus is on practicing and playing with maximum effort in these final two games.

“Just got to stay positive. Stay real positive. It’s hard. It’s really hard to do, but that’s what I strive to try to do every day, day in and day out, is stay positive,” Smith said. “I want to win and I just want everybody to not regret how they played (in) these moments. I know some of these guys are going to look back and just be like, ‘I wish I would have went a little harder.’ And I’m hoping they see that.”

Walker said the roster is filled with great kids and he thinks the team will stay together. He views football as a means of teaching life skills and dealing with adversity is one of those skills.

“I want to win games while we’re teaching these kids to handle adversity. But you learn a heckuva lot more about a kid when you’re handling these kinds of things,” Walker said. “We’re going to keep grinding. We’re going to show up with the kids who want to be there on Monday and my guess is 100% of them will show up ready to go.”