High school football: Continuity leads to success at Santiam Christian

Santiam Christian High has a new football coach this fall, but Justin Carley has made it his goal to make the transition as seamless as possible for a veteran team that has big goals for this season.

“I’ve been part of the infrastructure with (former head coach) Matt Bain for a long time and that entire coaching staff," Carley said. "We're very close and understand a lot of the values of Santiam Christian football. There was going to be a transition of leadership but we wanted to figure out a way to do it as smoothly as we could. I’m overwhelmed with the response that we’ve received from the kids."

There are 12 seniors on the Santiam Christian roster, including Jared Mehlschau, the returning starter at quarterback. Maintaining continuity allows them to take advantage of their experience within the system.

The Eagles are off to a fast start, with a 40-7 victory over Paradise High (California) in the opener and a 40-0 rout of Creswell on Friday night in Adair Village. Santiam Christian will host Salem Academy this week.

“We made some minor changes, but in general, he was our offensive coordinator last year so he kind of just stepped up. Not much turnover from junior to senior year,” Mehlschau said.

Senior lineman Luke Bellamy agreed that there has not been much change to the offensive or defensive playbooks. One area where he thinks Carley has had an immediate impact is getting the team ready to play.

“We have a few new playbook additions on offense. He’s also just an inspiration to all of us, his pep talks and all the things that he does and says and inspires us to do. It’s really nice that he was in the program previously because if you get a new coach from outside the program it’s going to be a lot harder of a jump,” Bellamy said.

The Eagles dominated Creswell, posting more than 450 yards of total offense. Much of that came on the ground, where Santiam Christian ran for a total of 278 yards. Senior running back Jayden Christy led the way with 164 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He put up those numbers even though he sat much of the second half as the Eagles had put the game out of reach.

Carley said the offense will be built around the running game this fall.

“I feel like there’s a group here within our line that we just take a lot of confidence in. We feel like we have athletes there, experience, and we have a little bit of depth,” Carley said. “We feel like we’ve got a solid group of A backs, seniors sprinkled around where we need them.”

Mehlschau said the offensive line gives him all the time he needs and makes it much easier for him to do his job.

“I think we’re looking to establish the line of scrimmage with our offensive line, push the defense back and run the football. And then set up the pass off of that. When you’ve got all these guys you just distribute the football, balance it out. It’s hard to stop, for sure, especially with our hogs, our O-line up there, pushing them back and playing hard,” Mehlschau said.

That plan worked perfectly against Creswell. The Bulldogs had a hard time stopping the run and brought their safeties closer to the line in run support. The Eagles took advantage and on their longest passing play of the game Mehlschau connected with senior tight end Gavin VanVolkinburg on a 73-yard touchdown pass.

“One thing we’re working on every day is just taking what the defense is giving us and we feel like we can do that with Jared. We trust Jared a lot,” Carley said.

Santiam Christian went 5-5 last season and Mehlschau said that was disappointing. But he doesn’t think the final record is the only way of looking at the season and he believes the team made progress toward its goal of winning a state championship.

“I think a lot of guys remember that and that is motivating us this year,” Mehlschau said. “We didn’t win a state championship … but we grew as a team and we played well and I thought we grew in character, as well.”