High school football: Campos scores four touchdowns as Crescent Valley defeats Corvallis 32-27

Crescent Valley High receiver Luey Campos caught four touchdown passes as the Raiders defeated rival Corvallis High 32-27 on Friday night in a Mid-Willamette Conference football matchup.

Campos caught three of those touchdown passes — all of which were thrown by junior quarterback Rocco McClave — in the first quarter. The Raiders received the opening kickoff and moved quickly down the field. Campos made a leaping catch over a defender at the goal line for a 32-yard touchdown to put Crescent Valley out front less than a minute into the game.

The visiting Spartans struck back immediately. Sophomore Truman Brasfield caught the kickoff at the 11 and ran straight through the Raiders’ kickoff coverage for an 89-yard touchdown. Corvallis senior Aaryan Indra made the extra point and the Raiders led 8-7.

The eventful first quarter was just getting started. Campos made another highlight play, this time on defense, as he intercepted a pass at midfield to end a Spartan drive. Crescent Valley capitalized and McClave capped the drive with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Campos. The duo later combined for a 4-yard score and the Raiders converted both two-point conversions to take a 24-7 lead into the second quarter.

The Corvallis defense tightened up and the Spartans began to cut into the deficit. Corvallis scored on a short touchdown run by senior fullback Toby Worsch and just before halftime quarterback Axel Prechel found wide receiver Trey Johnson for a 21-yard touchdown.

In the second half, Corvallis moved away from its conventional offense and relied primarily on the Wildcat formation with Worsch receiving the snap. The Spartans were able to slow the pace and gain control of the contest.

Corvallis took the lead midway through the third quarter when Worsch threw a short touchdown pass to Brasfield. After Worsch pushed into the end for the two-point conversion, the Spartans led 27-24.

The Raiders’ offense had been held in check since its first-quarter explosion. But with the game on the line and the clock running down, Crescent Valley’s passing attack came to life. After starting a fourth-quarter drive at their own 32, McClave found Campos for an 18-yard gain and then connected with senior wideout Walker Still for a 22-yard completion.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Campos then capped his career night with a 28-yard touchdown reception as the Raiders regained the lead.

Corvallis got a good return from Brasfield on the ensuing kickoff and had the ball at midfield for a potential game-winning drive. The possession came down to a fourth-and-2 at the Raiders 34-yard line. Worsch took the direct snap and dove off the right edge, but the Crescent Valley defense brought him down inches short of a first down.

The victory is the first of the season for Crescent Valley (1-2, 1-1 MWC) and snaps a two-game losing streak in the rivalry series. The Raiders will play at Central High at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Corvallis (0-3 MWC) will host Lebanon at 7 p.m. Friday.

Crescent Valley 32, Corvallis 27

Corvallis 7 12 8 0 — 27

Crescent Valley 24 0 0 8 — 32

First quarter

CV: Campos 32 pass from McClave (Campos catch); 11:04

CHS: Brasfield 89 kickoff return (Indra kick); 10:49

CV: Campos 37 pass from McClave (Campos catch); 8:15

CV: Campos 4 pass from McClave (Temesgen catch); 2:14

Second quarter

CHS: Worsch 3 run (conversion failed); 6:50

CHS: Johnson 21 pass from Prechel (conversion failed); 1:09

Third quarter

CHS: Brasfield 11 pass from Worsch (Worsch run); 6:19

Fourth quarter

CV: Campos 28 pass from McClave (Campos catch); 6:55