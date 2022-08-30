4A football: Defense the key for Philomath High

Alex Firth is entering his second season as the head football coach at Philomath High and is excited about the opportunity to coach under more normal circumstances than a year ago.

In 2021, the Warriors were in a mixed 3A special district and took part in the 3A state playoffs. This year, the team is back in its regular 4A home and will play familiar foes such as Sweet Home and Stayton.

“Playing down was weird,” Firth said.

Last season was also difficult because of the lingering effects of the pandemic. Philomath went 6-4 but two of those wins were by forfeit as opponents were unable to field a team.

There was no football season in the fall of 2020 and teams played a limited schedule the following spring. Because of this disruption, Firth is worried about the pandemic’s impact on player development over the past couple seasons. He thinks it is less of an issue at the varsity level and is more concerned about younger players who had limited middle school or freshman seasons.

So Firth is pushing the underclassmen in the program hard this fall. He wants them to understand that with just 35 total players on the roster, everyone is going to play a role.

“Just because you’re a freshman, it doesn’t mean you’re not going to play varsity football. There’s going to be opportunities, injury, illness, something, where you’re going to have to know what’s going on and have to go out there and — even if you’re a freshman — have to contribute. They have to grow up pretty quick in the program,” Firth said.

The team started senior Caleb Jensen at quarterback last season. Junior Kaden Muir will step into that role this year, with sophomore Caleb Russell the backup.

Muir played in a couple games last year when Jensen was out due to illness, so he already has some experience at the position.

“He’s a real cerebral kid. He understands what’s going on,” Firth said.

Senior tight end Ty May has confidence in Muir.

“He’s good. He can put the ball in some places you wouldn’t think he could,” said May, who will also start at middle linebacker.

Muir is also a starter at linebacker and Firth said Russell will see action at quarterback when Muir simply needs to catch his breath.

The fact that Muir is more likely to rest when the offense is on the field is an indication of this team’s relative strengths. Firth knows this Warriors team will go as far as the defense can take it.

"Last year’s defense was good. This year’s defense is as good, maybe better,” Firth said. “We’re deeper than we were at a couple of key positions last year. I think our defense will carry us. Our secondary is more experienced.”

The team is using the same defensive system it did a year ago and that experience will make a big difference, Firth said.

“Obviously, we’re way ahead of where we were last year at this time. Defense is not new to them. Offense terminology really isn’t new,” Firth said.

May, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, is entering his fourth year as a varsity player. He has been a part of the transition to the new coaching staff and system and is optimistic about the upcoming season.

“Last year, we were there physically but mentally it kind of wasn’t there. We were running some new stuff. This year we’re trying to put all the pieces together. Get the mental side together and hopefully make a run,” May said.

The Warriors will open the season at home on Friday night against Crook County.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Sweet Home

Sweet Home has a strong group of 21 upperclassmen on the roster who will form the core of this year’s team, said second-year head coach Ryan Adams.

Among those returning are senior quarterback Heath Nichol, who led the team to a 3-6 record last year, and senior receiver Brady Nichols, who was one of his top targets.

The offense lost primary running back Daniel Luttrell and receiver Russ Holly to graduation. The team also graduated five seniors who helped anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

“We had three or four senior starters on the offensive line,” Adams said. “On the line, we’re relatively young. I think it will mainly be juniors.”

He is counting on Nathan Aker and Huston Holly to serve as the foundation for this new group. Aker will play nose guard on defense and Adams loves his intensity.

“He’s a gamer. Loves football. Has a lineman build but is super athletic,” Adams said.

The coach praised Holly for the commitment he has shown this summer and his growth as a player.

“He’s a junior as well. A big kid, athletic. Really kind of turned it on for us the last three or four months,” Adams said.

Sweet Home will open the season at home against Madras on Friday night.