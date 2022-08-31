3A football: Loggers count on experienced junior class

The Scio Loggers have fielded young teams for the past two football seasons.

The youth movement started entirely by accident in 2020, said fifth-year head coach Justin Guest.

“We’re really junior-heavy, only got three seniors this year,” Guest said. “They got playing time as freshmen in the COVID year when it all hit. Our numbers dropped and we started nine freshmen most games.”

That class is now in its junior season and Guest believes this group’s hard-won experience will pay off. The Loggers have very few holes to fill this fall. They graduated just four seniors from last year’s team, including key starters Cason Geneser and Kolton Ellis.

But the majority of the starters on offense and defense are back, including junior quarterback Bryan Parazoo. He is among those who have been starting for the past two seasons.

“Bryan has absolutely taken a huge step. From the first day he showed up, it’s noticeable in every aspect. He’s more of a leader. Does everything right. Making sure all the boys do everything right. Consistency, every day he shows up you know what you’re going to get,” Guest said.

The team is also counting on fullback Cody Roofener to have a big year, Guest said, adding that Jackson Braa and Kyle Ennis have been standouts in fall camp.

Last year’s squad went 4-5 but that record doesn’t tell the whole story. Scio was forced to forfeit three consecutive games in October because of COVID. But the Loggers bounced back to end the season with wins over Taft and Willamina.

Senior Tsali Turner said last year was disappointing.

“Last year we had a few games we couldn’t (play) because of the pandemic and that was a big sting. I felt that definitely pushed us back and I think we’re coming in a full recovery, plus more,” Turner said. “I think this is the best team I’ve been a part of and I’m really excited for this year.”

The Loggers will once again operate out of the double-wing offense. Because the team is familiar with the system, Guest has the entire playbook available.

“We’ve put a lot of stuff in before. Instead of having to re-teach every single thing, you’re just touching on it, making sure they know it. It makes everything go by a lot faster and we’re able to install more stuff,” Guest said. “The double wing comes down to doing all the small things right. That’s it. From your stance to your very first step, we break it down to a very deep level.”

While the offense is unchanged, Guest and his staff installed a new defense two years ago. The team struggled defensively early last season but played much better later in the year. Guest is hopeful that improvement will carry over to this fall.

The Loggers have a beautiful artificial turf field but they have not been practicing on it this week. They are using their grass practice field in preparation for Friday night’s opener at Rainier, which plays on grass. The Columbians are a traditional non-league opponent for the Loggers and they have had the upper hand in the series in recent years.

Scio last won this matchup in 2017 and the team is hungry to start the season off with a victory and then pursue its larger goals.

“The long-term goal is state,” Turner said. “Scio hasn’t done that in a while and I want to get there as a team.”