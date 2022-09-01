2A football: Monroe adapts to the nine-player game

High school football at the 2A classification is going to look a lot different this fall. For the first time, 2A schools are going to compete in nine-player football.

Monroe High coach Bill Crowson said the shift has made fall camp very interesting for his coaches and players.

“We’re learning the nine-man game is a little different than the 11. There’s a lot of grass out there,” Crowson said.

The move was made after the Oregon School Activities Association surveyed 2A schools last winter and found majority support for the move to a nine-player game. Monroe was not one of the schools in favor of the decision, but the school is going to adapt to the change.

Two 2A schools — Kennedy and Salem Academy — decided to move up to 3A football this season in order to continue to play 11-player football.

“I don’t care for it. If given a choice, I probably wouldn’t have chose it,” Crowson said. “I understand the idea around it. Numbers are always an issue and I know we finished last year with low numbers. We’ve got better numbers this year, but it does allow you some depth. And so it will be interesting, it’s just more of a transition than we anticipated.”

OSAA officials believe the move promotes player safety by reducing the pressure on teams with rosters of fewer than 20 players to have 11 players on the field at all times. It also reduces the likelihood of teams putting freshmen on the field who are not yet ready for varsity competition.

Oregon already has eight-player and six-player football at the 1A level. The OSAA chose not to adopt eight-player football for 2A because these schools traditionally schedule games against 3A opponents. A team constructed to play with nine players can more easily adapt to an occasional 11-player contest.

Monroe senior Tobin Payne said the reduced number of players on the field clearly favors offenses.

“It’s definitely different. I think it changes the game, a lot more offensive,” Payne said.

Fellow senior Brock Horning, who will start at quarterback this season after making the transition from slot receiver, thinks Monroe can take advantage of the change.

“We don’t (have) as much size as we used to, so I think with the faster, more skilled players, we can really work with it,” Horning said.

On the other side of the ball, speed is absolutely essential. Playing with just nine defenders is going to put immense pressure on every player to be able to go sideline to sideline.

“Particularly on defense, you’ve got to have kids that can run,” Crowson said.

In discussions of the move at the state level, it was stated that the traditional offensive adaptation to the nine-player game is to take the tackles off the field. Crowson thinks devising an effective offense is going to be a great deal more complicated than that.

Even with this rule change, offenses are still required to have five players on the line of scrimmage at the snap, with the two outside players on the line being eligible receivers. It quickly becomes clear that this opens the door to a lot of creative play designs.

Monroe has traditionally emphasized the running game and Crowson expects that will continue. He said Horning has done a good job with the transition to quarterback this fall.

“There’s a lot of learning. We run an offense that’s pretty quarterback-oriented in the run game. He’s a good back and he’s getting it figured out,” Crowson said.

The Dragons went 6-4 in 2021 and lost to Coquille in the first round of the playoffs. Monroe will open its season on Friday night at Oakland.

Senior Luke Crowson plays tight end and defensive back. He isn’t too worried about whether there will be nine or 11 players on the field when it’s time to kick off, he just wants to play a full senior season.

“This is probably our last chance to put these pads on, so we want to make the most of it, have a good time with it,” he said.