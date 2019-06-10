Avery Whipple, who graduated from Corvallis High on Friday, recently was named as the 2018-19 Gatorade player of the year for boys soccer in the state of Oregon.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Whipple is now a finalist for the prestigious national boys soccer player of the year.
The 5-foot-11, 155-pound defensive center and midfielder led the Spartans to a 14-1-2 record and the 5A state championship this past season. Whipple scored eight goals and had 14 assists while being named the 5A state player of the year. He was also a first-team all-state selection after earning second-team honors in 2017. He finished his prep career with 18 goals and 27 assists.
He played three years of varsity soccer at CHS and has played in the local club (Corvallis Soccer Club - STORM) as well as for the regional ODP team. Whipple was a captain on the CHS varsity team the past two seasons and will be attending University of the Pacific (California) next year on an athletic scholarship.
A member of the Corvallis Kiwanis Key Club, Whipple was the president of the Corvallis High National Honor Society and has volunteered locally providing food for families in need in addition to donating his time as a youth soccer coach.
Whipple maintained a 4.0 GPA in his four years of high school.
"Avery is one of the most impressive individuals I have had an opportunity to coach,” CHS coach Chad Foley said. “He is incredibly talented on the field and in the classroom. Avery balances his talent with tremendous humility and an unwavering work ethic. He is a natural leader who never shies away from a challenge and will consistently support those around him. Avery is the type of person that the Corvallis community would be proud of and should celebrate."