Prep roundup: Spartans' defense keys win over Millers

Corvallis High got off to a quick start Tuesday in a 53-28 nonconference boys basketball win over visiting Springfield. Led by Kellen Sullivan’s 14 first-quarter points, including four 3-pointers, the Spartans jumped out to a 26-6 lead.

Sullivan ended up with 16 points, while Karsten Sullivan led the team with 18 points. Owen Sahnow scored seven points, Trey Johnson and Nate Thomspon each had four points and Tommy Wright and Will Cronn both scored two points.

Coach Ross Duerfeldt said the Spartans did a good job defensively against Springfield.

“They (Springfield) had very few uncontested looks all night, and that is a testament to the defensive effort our guys played with. Everyone who played tonight was great on the defensive end and took it personally to execute the plan as best they could,” Duerfeldt said.

Corvallis (2-1) will play Friday at Willamette.

Tigard 82, West Albany 40

Michael Cale led the Bulldogs with 11 points in their season-opening loss at 6A Tigard. Jeffrey Hunt scored nine points and Jordan Stewart added eight for West Albany. Porter Kelly (six), Nathan Marshall (three), Jackson Strandy (two) and Aidan Davis (one) also scored.

The Bulldogs will play at Wilsonville Dec. 14.

Girls basketball

Corvallis High won at Sheldon 56-45. The Spartans took control of the game in the second half after trailing at halftime.

Taylor Brasfield hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter to help the Spartans build their lead and ended the game with 12 points.

Elka Prechel and Sevennah Van De Riet led the way with 14 points each. Holland Jensen added seven points, Ava Prechel scored five and Marlee Hammer and Kylie Sullivan scored two points each.

Corvallis will host North Eugene on Friday.

