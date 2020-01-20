Prep basketball: Corvallis girls keep pace in MWC race

The Corvallis girls basketball team picked up another impressive victory last week to keep pace in the ultra-competitive Mid-Willamette Conference title race.
The Spartans (11-2, 4-1) got a standout shooting performance from sophomore Elka Prechel to outlast a talented West Albany team. Now, Corvallis — which sits at No. 5 in the latest OSAA 5A coaches poll — will prepare for their biggest game of the season thus far.
The Spartans will square off with No. 3 Silverton Tuesday at home in a matchup that could have MWC title implications. The Foxes, 11-2 on the season and 5-2 in conference play, sit alone at the top of the Mid-Willamette standings. Last week, they picked up a convincing win over No. 7 Lebanon.
Elsewhere in the conference, West Albany will hit the road as they try to bounce back from Friday’s home loss to the Spartans. The No. 8 Bulldogs will travel to Dallas Tuesday and then Lebanon on Friday.
Lebanon recovered nicely from its loss to the Foxes and capped off last week with a blowout win over South Albany. The Warriors will travel to face Central Tuesday before Friday’s big home matchup with West.
Crescent Valley remains one of the most intriguing teams in the state. The Raiders (5-7, 1-3) are the only team with a losing record to land in the top-10 of the 5A coaches poll. CV boasts a talented roster but is in the midst of a five-game skid. The Raiders will hope to snap that streak this week with a Tuesday trip to South Albany followed by a Friday home matchup with Dallas.
Boys 5A
Much like in the girls’ league title race, Silverton and West Albany have begun to separate from the pack a bit in the Mid-Willamette Conference boys race.
The Bulldogs, ranked eighth in the latest 5A coaches poll, are 9-4 on the season and 4-1 in league play. They sit one game behind Silverton (12-1, 5-0) which received two first-place votes in the latest coaches poll and has yet to lose to a 5A opponent this season.
West created some breathing room for itself last week with back-to-back home wins over South Albany and Corvallis — both of which sit near the top-10 in the coaches poll. This week, the Bulldogs will face North Salem and Lebanon teams that both own losing records.
Corvallis, which has cracked the top-five of the coaches poll at times this season, has lost big games to Crescent Valley and West in the last two weeks. This week, the Spartans will have a shot at Silverton when they face the Foxes on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Crescent Valley has leapfrogged into third place in the league standings after grinding out a 56-51 win at Central in its only game last week. This week, the Raiders will hope to continue that good form with a home matchup against South Albany on Tuesday and then a Friday game at Dallas.
South Albany sprinted out of the gates this season, winning its first eight games before dropping three straight, including league losses to Silverton and West. The RedHawks got back on track last week with a win at Lebanon and will travel to CV and Central this week.