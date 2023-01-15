High school girls basketball: The present and the future are bright for the RedHawks

When a high school starts three freshmen on a varsity basketball team it is typically a sign that the program is willing to sacrifice immediate success for a better future.

That is not what is happening for the South Albany High girls team under head coach Marc Cordle. The RedHawks are starting three freshmen — point guard Madeline Angel, forward Taylor Donaldson and post Kaylee Cordle. But the team is 10-2 this season and is No. 2 in the current OSAA 5A rankings and is ranked fourth in the most recent coaches poll.

The RedHawks are 3-2 in Mid-Willamette Conference play with road losses to Crescent Valley (No. 1 in the coaches poll) and Silverton (No. 3).

“I knew we were talented, it’s just how quick could we put something together and everyone respect and trust each? It happened a lot faster than I thought and these girls are amazing,” said Cordle, who is the father of Kaylee. “I’ve been blessed having the girls that I have. There’s really no cliques. We’re all together, we all want the same things.”

Joining the freshmen in the current starting lineup are senior Karsen Angel and junior Ryleigh Parker. The RedHawks have good depth off the bench and that depth will get a boost when junior Ava Marshall returns from injury.

Karsen Angel is a three-year varsity starter and has been through some tough times, winning three games as a sophomore and five as a junior.

“We haven’t had too much success in the past years, so having it at least my senior year is pretty cool,” Angel said.

Cordle was named head coach just before summer break. He is a South Albany High graduate and as a senior was a member of the team which won the Valley League boys basketball title in 1997 under head coach Dean Williams.

Cordle went on to play for two years at Linn-Benton Community College before continuing his playing career at Southern Oregon. He stayed active in the sport as a youth coach and has coached all three of this year’s freshmen at times over the past several years.

But there was a lot of work to do over the summer and fall as he installed his system. The RedHawks rely mainly on a man-to-man defense but will mix in a zone if necessary. On offense, the team runs a variety of set plays, often with the goal of getting a good shot for Donaldson. The 5-foot-11 wing is a natural scorer and had 19 points Thursday in the RedHawks’ 44-19 win at Dallas.

But for Angel, Cordle’s primary contribution as a coach hasn’t been the playbook, but the atmosphere he has encouraged within the program.

“We’ve definitely built a family mentality. We’re all extremely close with each other. No one’s outside at all, we have each other’s backs like a family does,” Angel said. “Marc’s been super-supportive of this whole entire thing. He’s been very open to all of us and us returners who’ve never been around him.”

Cordle said that when he first started coaching he took more of a traditional, hard-nosed approach, but over time he came to believe there was a better way.

“I always want to be an open book to the kids. I always want them to feel like they can come up to me at any time, no matter what. If it’s playing time or something bothering them at home or whatever,” Cordle said. “If you’re that open book and can gain respect on the court in what you’re preaching and teaching, and just developing that family atmosphere and keep all the outside noise out. We stay together and we take care of each other through the good times and bad times. That’s when you become not a good team, but a great team, I think.”

South Albany will play Monday at West Albany (5-6, 4-1 MWC). The RedHawks haven’t defeated the Bulldogs since West Albany rejoined the Mid-Willamette Conference for the 2018-19 season.

The Bulldogs started the season by losing five of six nonconference games, but have picked up the pace in league play. West Albany battled Silverton to the end Thursday night in a 45-44 loss on the road.

The RedHawks fell 44-40 to the Foxes last Monday before routing Dallas. The RedHawks jumped out to a big early lead and never let up in the road win.

“It was a good confidence-booster since we play our rivals on Monday. So I think it was good for some people to bounce back. We took that loss pretty hard and we’re gonna work to get ‘em next time,” Donaldson said.