Crescent Valley High dominated Summit on Friday night in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state playoffs.

The Raiders (20-6) advanced with a 50-19 victory and will face South Albany at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the state quarterfinals at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.

The Raiders led 13-4 after the first quarter and were up 24-8 at halftime. The Storm scored four first-quarter points at the free-throw line and didn’t make a shot from the field until late in the second quarter.

The defending state champions didn’t let up in the second half against Summit (16-8) which came into the game as the second-place team from the Intermountain Conference.

“I thought we played a great game defensively,” said Crescent Valley coach Eric Gower. “Tried to take away their strengths and just an all-around team effort defensively. I think their first basket was with 2 minutes or so left in the first half, so no complaints there.”

Gower said Summit relies on its guards to get into the lane to create offense and the Raiders’ game plan was to take that away and force the Storm to make shots from the outside. The plan worked as Summit struggled to get shots up against the Raiders’ defense, which is anchored inside by 6-foot-2 senior center Molly Campbell and 5-foot-10 junior forward Charlotte Patel.

“We have our matchup zone that we always run and I think we were really intense with it this time,” said senior guard Gabby Bland. “We knew what they could do and we shut that down.”

With the game under control, the Raiders were patient on offense, working the ball inside and out as they looked for a good shot. Bland led the way with 17 points and Nicole Huang added 11.

Crescent Valley has won five in a row and 11 of its last 12 games, including a 52-40 win over Mid-Willamette Conference champions Silverton. Gower said it took time for the team to get used to playing as the defending state champions.

“We just put a lot of pressure on ourselves early knowing we won state last year and wanting to live up to those expectations. I think maybe we had some unrealistic expectations of ourselves that we were just going to win everything. You take some lumps and you realize that we are good, but we’ve got to work, focus on the little things. Right now, we’ve been able to make adjustments game to game and are just playing as a team,” Gower said.

Crescent Valley won both regular season matchups against South Albany but the young RedHawks have been on a roll recently, winning nine in a row. South Albany also won its first-round game easily, defeating Eagle Point 54-30 Friday night.

“It is hard to play someone in our league because they know all of our strengths. They know what we run, but I’m confident that we can beat them. We’ve beat them twice and I think that we can beat anyone,” Bland said.

Crescent Valley 50, Summit 19

Summit 4 4 9 2 — 19

Crescent Valley 13 11 13 13 — 50

Summit—Deke 6, Coronado 5, Koehler 4, Rosen 2, MacCallum 2, Durfee, Christ, Aunchman, Williams, Toi, Garcia.

Crescent Valley—G. Bland 17, Huang 11, Campbell 8, H. Bland 6, Patel 5, G. Koegler 2, Painter 1, Bottaro, Buford, M. Koegler, Kurth.

3-pointers—Summit 1 (Coronado); Crescent Valley 4 (G. Bland 2, Patel, Huang).