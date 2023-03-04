PHILOMATH—Philomath High will enter the 4A state basketball tournament as the No. 1 seed after dominating Hidden Valley in a first-round game Saturday night.

The Warriors rolled to a 65-40 victory over the Mustangs and will face Crook County in the 4A quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Forest Grove High School.

Philomath (20-3) started fast Saturday night and back-to-back 3-pointers by Cole Beardsley late in the first quarter gave the Warriors a 24-6 lead. Hidden Valley cut into that deficit by outscoring Philomath 15-7 in the second quarter.

The Mustangs took advantage of a couple of Philomath turnovers after the break to trail 32-25.

The Warriors answered the challenge and finished up the quarter on an 18-3 run.

Beardsley was pleased with how the team responded, but wasn’t satisfied with his own play leading up to the turnaround.

“I was happy with what we showed we could do, but there were mistakes made in the process, including me. Turnovers and kind of rushing into our shots and everything, so there’s things we can work on, for sure,” Beardsley said.

Philomath coach Blake Ecker said his team didn’t do a good job of defensive rebounding in the second quarter and that let Hidden Valley back in the game. On offense, he felt the team found some consistency in the second half.

“We responded well when we finally settled down and ran our offense the way we’re supposed to run it. That gave us easy looks on the inside and outside. When we run our stuff and run it through, we’re pretty good at it. But we were wanting to take some quick shots and we needed to settle down, run our stuff,” Ecker said.

Senior center Ty May led the Warriors with 23 points, Beardsley added 16 and junior wing Jacob Peters scored 12.

Joshua Iwamizu led Hidden Valley (11-14) with 12 points and Daniel Iwamizu had 10.

The Warriors are in the state tournament for the second straight year. In 2022, the team lost its quarterfinal and then bounced back to win two games and place fourth.

“It’s pretty exciting. I was supposed to go my freshman year with the team and it got canceled due to COVID. Then junior year, we went last year, lost in the first round and this year it’s exciting. There’s nothing else like it,” May said.

He thinks this team’s chemistry is a big reason for its success.

“We grew up together. We’ve been looking forward to this team for a while,” May said. “We’re all friends. It’s more than just basketball with us.”

Philomath 65, Hidden Valley 40

Hidden Valley 6 15 7 12 — 40

Philomath 24 7 19 15 — 65

Hidden Valley—J. Iwamizu 12, D. Iwamizu 10, Griess 8, Greenberg 4, Stone 3, Klingler 2, Brietry 1, Noga, Daily, McCord, Fiske, Kanott.

Philomath—May 23, Beardsley 16, Peters 12, Russell 8, Muir 4, Kramer 2, Bushnell, Raab, Lindsey, Stearns, Heiken, Harms.

3-pointers—Hidden Valley 6 (J. Iwamizu 2, D. Iwamizu 2, Griess 2); Philomath 5 (Beardsley 4, May).