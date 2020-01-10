Prep girls basketball: Spartans hold off Raiders

“You know it’s gonna be a battle,” Miller said. “They’re gonna fight; that’s a great group over there. They came out and fought hard and kept trying to pin us down. I think we were just a little more resilient, which is great.”

After Dursch-Smith’s pivotal turnover, Krebs and freshman Ava Prechel each buried a pair of free throws to close out the game.

CV took control of the game midway through the first quarter and look poised to pull away early.

The Raiders took a bit of time to find their groove and were held scoreless for the first five minutes of the game. But Harber brought their offense to life, scoring six points over a 55-second stretch to help CV race out to an 11-4 lead.

The Spartans fought to narrow the deficit through the second quarter and finally drew even at 18-18 on a 10-foot jumper from Savannah Van De Riet with four minutes left in the half. Over those final four minutes, the two teams traded leads five times before the Spartans swung momentum in their favor on the final play of the period.

Krebs buried a 3-pointer with 35 seconds to go, giving the Spartans a 24-22 lead. Corvallis then delivered a stop at the other end and quickly pushed the ball upcourt, where Elka Prechel drilled a corner 3 at the buzzer to make it a two-possession game.